Sportradar Announces Agreement For The Divestiture Of Coaching And Scouting Business Of Synergy Sports To Teamworks Innovations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transaction streamlines business and sharpens focus on core betting, gaming, and media priorities

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Atrium Sports, the coaching and scouting business of Synergy Sports, to Teamworks Innovations, Inc. for US $170 million in cash. This transaction represents an accretive double-digit EBITDA multiple relative to Sportradar's market valuation.

Sportradar will retain certain technology assets, capabilities, and revenue that underpin its core offerings and is already integrated into its business, including automated video production cameras, automated graphics solutions, certain computer vision capabilities, and competition management products.

Carsten Koerl, Chief Executive Officer of Sportradar, said:“This transaction optimizes and streamlines our business as we focus on our core betting, gaming, and media priorities, while enabling us to retain key technology assets and capabilities that will support growth and innovation. The proceeds will further strengthen our balance sheet and support capital allocation priorities. Synergy is a leading team-side analytics platform for baseball and basketball and this transaction positions the business for its next phase under an industry leader focused on serving teams and athletes. We will work closely with Teamworks to ensure a seamless transition for our clients, partners and employees.”

The transaction is currently expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports media and betting/gaming industries, Sportradar provides betting and iGaming operators, media and technology companies, prediction market partners and sports federations with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their businesses. Trusted by the world's leading global sports organizations including the ATP, NBA and WNBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, PGA TOUR, UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, and the Bundesliga, and global clients including Flutter, DraftKings, Google, Microsoft, Kalshi and Polymarket, Sportradar covers more than a million events annually across all major sports. Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocates for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. For more information about Sportradar, please visit



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