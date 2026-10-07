Volatus Aerospace Completes The Initial ISR Drone Fleet Delivery To NATO Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Approximately C$4.5 million initial tranche delivered under previously announced contract valued at up to C$9 million; customer begins exercising second-tranche option

MIRABEL, Québec, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (“Volatus” or the“Company”), a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company, today announced that it has completed delivery of the uncrewed aircraft fleet under the initial approximately C$4.5 million tranche of its previously announced ISR training system contract with a NATO partner.

The contract, announced on December 15, 2025, has a potential aggregate value of up to C$9 million. The customer has begun exercising its option under the second tranche, with Volatus receiving additional orders under the previously announced contract. The unexercised balance remains available at the customer's option through the end of 2027.

The fleet addresses an immediate training requirement by enabling defence personnel to develop foundational skills in drone flight, navigation and basic intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). The systems are designed for repeated use by new operators in controlled training environments, allowing personnel to build confidence and practical experience before progressing to more advanced operational platforms.

“This delivery represents an important milestone in the continued growth of our defence business,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus.“It demonstrates our ability to respond to clearly defined allied requirements with practical, scalable uncrewed solutions. Just as importantly, it strengthens our relationships with NATO allies and positions Volatus to support the growing demand for uncrewed systems, training and sustainment worldwide. The additional orders demonstrate continued customer commitment to the program and reinforce our ability to bring together aircraft, integration, training and support to meet allied requirements.”

This delivery completes the initial fleet shipment following the supply-chain disruptions previously disclosed in the Company's quarterly reporting.

The program includes a fleet of durable, commercially derived training aircraft, integrated control interfaces, technical and operational documentation, instructor familiarization, warranty coverage and lifecycle support. The systems feature intuitive controls and automated safety functions suited to personnel with limited prior UAS experience.

Specific system configurations remain confidential under the terms of the agreement.

As NATO members increase their adoption of uncrewed technologies, the ability to develop trained operators is becoming an essential component of defence readiness. Volatus' combination of aircraft, integration, training and sustainment capabilities enables the Company to address immediate customer requirements while supporting the longer-term development of uncrewed aviation capacity.

“Training is foundational to the effective adoption of uncrewed systems,” added Lynch.“This program gives new operators the tools and experience they need to begin building that capability, while creating a pathway toward more advanced systems and applications.”

The delivery adds to Volatus' growing defence portfolio and provides a foundation for potential follow-on orders and broader opportunities across allied markets.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company delivering intelligence and cargo solutions through piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems. With operations, training programs and strategic partnerships spanning multiple continents, Volatus supports government, defence and commercial customers worldwide. The Company leverages advanced technologies, remote operations expertise and aviation experience to solve complex operational challenges in demanding environments.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“seeks”,“strategy” or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For additional information, please contact:

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

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