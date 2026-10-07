Hillman Sets Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Results Presentation Date
President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Michael Adinolfi and Chief Financial Officer Rocky Kraft will host the results presentation.
Results Presentation Details:
Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Listen-Only Webcast:
Sell-side analysts wishing to participate in the call's live question and answer session must register by clicking here:
A webcast replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation using the Listen-Only Webcast link above.
Hillman's earnings release and quarterly results presentation are expected to be filed with the SEC and posted to its website, , before the results presentation begins.
About Hillman Solutions Corp.
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Hillman is a leading provider of hardware and related products serving retail, pro distribution, and industrial customers. Over the last 60-plus years, Hillman has built a legacy of service and growth by forming strategic partnerships with North America's leading home improvement, hardware, and farm and fleet retailers. Hillman differentiates itself from the competition with its dedicated field sales team of 1,200+ associates, direct-to-store distribution capabilities, and world class global sourcing and supply chain expertise. The company offers an extensive product portfolio of over 150,000 SKUs, including fasteners (power screws, nuts, and bolts), hardware (builder's hardware, door locks, rope & chain, accessories), project gear & supplies (gloves, work gear, paint & cleaning sundries), and key and engraving services (key duplication, auto keys, and engraving). Hillman is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, innovative products, and dependable solutions to its customers and regularly earns vendor of the year recognition from top customers. For more information on Hillman, visit .
Investor Contact
Michael Koehler
Vice President – Corporate Development, Investor Relations, Treasury
513-826-5495
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Source: Hillman Solutions Corp.
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