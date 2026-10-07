Olezarsen (TRYNGOLZA) Sales Forecast And 7MM Market Size Analysis - 2034 FDA Approval And Hypertriglyceridemia Expansion Unlock Growth Beyond Rare FCS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orphan premium pricing, first-in-class positioning, global licensing and expansion into broader hypertriglyceridemia populations underpin Olezarsen's commercial potential.

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Olezarsen Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Olezarsen Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis - 2034" report delivers a comprehensive assessment of olezarsen across approved and potential indications, including Hyperlipoproteinaemia type I, familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), and Hypertriglyceridaemia. The analysis covers the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2020 -2034.

The report examines historical and current market performance, projected olezarsen sales, pricing and reimbursement trends, regulatory milestones, research and development activities, competitive positioning, patent considerations, and potential generic entry. It also includes SWOT analysis, analyst perspectives, market growth drivers and barriers, and an assessment of late-stage emerging therapies that could influence future commercial performance.

Key Factors Supporting Olezarsen Market Growth



Highly differentiated APOC3 antisense mechanism: Olezarsen is a GalNAc-conjugated antisense oligonucleotide targeting apolipoprotein C-III (APOC3), a key regulator of triglyceride metabolism. APOC3 inhibition enhances lipoprotein lipase activity and triglyceride clearance. Genetic and clinical evidence also associates APOC3 reduction with lower cardiovascular and pancreatitis risk. This targeted mechanism differentiates olezarsen from traditional lipid therapies, including statins and fibrates.

Robust triglyceride reduction: Phase III clinical data demonstrated approximately 58-60% triglyceride reduction versus placebo at six months. Studies have reported dose-dependent reductions of approximately 45-60% or more, alongside substantial decreases in apoC-III and atherogenic lipoproteins.

First FDA approval in FCS: The FDA approved olezarsen in December 2024 under the tradename TRYNGOLZAT as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglycerides in adults with FCS. The approval established TRYNGOLZAT as the first and only treatment in the U.S. for this rare genetic disease and created an initial orphan-market commercialization opportunity.

Expansion into broader patient populations: Phase III programs, including ESSENCE and CORE, are evaluating olezarsen in moderate and severe hypertriglyceridemia. Enrollment of more than 1,300 patients globally supports assessment across a substantially larger cardiometabolic population and could drive revenue growth beyond FCS. Favorable safety and tolerability profile: Clinical analyses have reported no significant overall difference in adverse events compared with placebo. Olezarsen has also avoided the clinically meaningful thrombocytopenia signal associated with the earlier APOC3 inhibitor volanesorsen.

Recent Olezarsen Development

In March 2025, Ionis Pharmaceuticals entered into a licensing agreement granting Sobi exclusive rights to commercialize olezarsen in countries outside the US, Canada and China for FCS and severely elevated triglycerides. Ionis retained independent commercialization rights in the U.S. This agreement expands the product's international commercial infrastructure while supporting continued development in broader triglyceride-related indications.

Olezarsen Product and Clinical Assessment

Olezarsen is a liver-targeted, GalNAc-conjugated antisense oligonucleotide designed to reduce APOC3 production through selective degradation of APOC3 mRNA. Administered by subcutaneous injection, it has demonstrated sustained reductions in triglycerides and apoC-III across clinical studies. Ongoing development programs are assessing its efficacy, safety, and potential impact on pancreatitis risk in patients with severe lipid disorders.

The report provides detailed clinical trial intelligence for approved and potential indications, including trial interventions, conditions, status, enrollment, and start and completion dates. It also evaluates dosage and administration, mechanism of action, regulatory designations, development milestones, and expected launch timelines across the 7MM.

Market Forecast and Competitive Intelligence



Current and forecasted olezarsen sales through 2034

Projected market size across approved and potential indications

Peak sales potential and key forecast assumptions

Pricing strategies, cost estimates, and reimbursement dynamics

Regional variations across the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan

Pipeline analysis and the number of competing drugs in development

Market positioning relative to existing and emerging treatments

Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and competitive risks

Patent information, potential generic entry, and anticipated pricing impact Commercial partnerships, licensing agreements, and M&A activity

Report Methodology

The olezarsen market report is developed using internal databases, primary research, secondary research, and in-house analysis by industry experts. Sources include global regulatory authority websites, clinical trial registries, company disclosures, trade journals, white papers, industry publications, trade associations, industry portals, news platforms, and subscription databases.

Strategic Value of the Olezarsen Market Report

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare stakeholders, and strategy teams seeking to evaluate olezarsen's commercial potential through 2034. It addresses the product's clinical differentiation, competitive landscape, regulatory trajectory, geographic expansion, pricing outlook, and adoption potential. The analysis also identifies the late-stage therapies most likely to affect market share and provides a structured view of opportunities and risks across approved and potential indications.

Key questions addressed include olezarsen's mechanism of action, clinical and commercial performance, trial status by indication, regulatory designations, collaboration and licensing activity, forecasted sales across the 7MM, cost-effectiveness, duration of therapy, regional cost variations, and competition from marketed and emerging therapies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Olezarsen Overview in approved indications like Hyperlipoproteinaemia type I; as well as potential indication like Hypertriglyceridaemia

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Olezarsen Clinical Development

2.2.1. Olezarsen Clinical studies

2.2.2. Olezarsen Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile

3. Olezarsen Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Olezarsen Therapies)

5. Olezarsen Market Assessment

5.1. Olezarsen Market Outlook in approved and potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Olezarsen Market Size in the 7MM for approved and potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Olezarsen Market Size in the United States for approved and potential indications

5.3.2. Olezarsen Market Size in Germany for approved and potential indications

5.3.3. Olezarsen Market Size in France for approved and potential indications

5.3.4. Olezarsen Market Size in Italy for approved and potential indications

5.3.5. Olezarsen Market Size in Spain for approved and potential indications

5.3.6. Olezarsen Market Size in the United Kingdom for approved and potential indications

5.3.7. Olezarsen Market Size in Japan for approved and potential indications

6. Olezarsen SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit

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