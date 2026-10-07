Influential Women Recognizes Laurel Lunstrum: Five Decades Of Excellence In Wyoming Real Estate

CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Lifelong Commitment to Education, Specialized Expertise, and Exceptional Client Service Defines Laurel's Enduring Career in the Real Estate IndustryCasper, Wyoming – With more than 50 years of experience in real estate, Laurel Lunstrum has established a distinguished career defined by professionalism, integrity, and a genuine commitment to helping clients achieve their goals. As the owner and real estate broker of Brokerage House Realty, Inc., she has guided countless buyers and sellers while developing specialized expertise in foreclosure properties and employee relocation services.Laurel's path into real estate began after earning degrees from the University of Colorado Anschutz and the University of Wyoming in medical staff services technology and microbiology. Although her educational background initially led her toward another professional field, she became discouraged by its earning potential. Encouraged by her father, a contractor, Laurel explored real estate and discovered a career that would ultimately become her lifelong passion.After entering the profession in the 1970s, Laurel purchased and transformed a branch office of an existing brokerage into what is now Brokerage House Realty, Inc. Over the decades, she has built a reputation for providing exceptional service while maintaining the honesty, integrity, and attention to detail that have remained central to her approach.Her professional development has been an important part of her career. Laurel has earned the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Certified Residential Broker, and Certified Relocation Professional designations, reflecting her commitment to continuing education and specialized knowledge. She is also a member of the National Association of Realtors and Wyoming MLS.Laurel attributes her long-term success to staying educated about changes within the industry, consistently showing up, and paying close attention to details that make a difference. Her focus on specialized areas such as foreclosures and relocations has enabled her to serve clients with unique needs. She also believes that providing excellent service has contributed to a high rate of repeat and referral business, which has played an important role throughout her career.Beyond serving buyers and sellers, Laurel has mentored numerous agents and held leadership roles within local and state real estate organizations. Her influence within the profession has extended through both direct client relationships and her willingness to share knowledge with fellow professionals.For Laurel, investing in education and continuously developing expertise has been essential to building a lasting career. She considers professional designations valuable not only for strengthening credibility but also for demonstrating a commitment to excellence. She has also learned that consistent follow-up, attention to detail, and persistence are important qualities when working toward professional goals.Laurel carries that philosophy into her advice for young women entering real estate. She encourages them to prioritize education, seek specialized knowledge through professional organizations and local industry programs, and pursue professional designations that can strengthen their credibility. Above all, she emphasizes diligence, persistence, hard work, and perseverance through challenges.After more than five decades in the industry, Laurel continues to approach real estate with the same principles that have guided her throughout her career. Her dedication to education, specialized expertise, and lasting relationships remains at the heart of her work, allowing her to continue serving clients and contributing to the profession she has proudly called home for more than 50 years.Learn More about Laurel Lunstrum:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Recognizes Laurel Lunstrum: Five Decades Of Excellence In Wyoming Real Estate News Provided By Influential Women October 07, 2026, 11:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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