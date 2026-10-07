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Richard Chambers Releases New Edition of Trusted Advisors: Key Attributes of Outstanding Internal Auditors, Defining the "Human Edge" in the Age of AI

07.10.2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST

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Drawing on 50 years of industry experience, renowned internal audit innovator provides a practical blueprint for successfully balancing AI adoption with critical thinking, ethical resilience, and trust. SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optro, the leading AI-powered GRC Intelligence Platform, today announced Richard Chambers - Optro's Senior Advisor, Risk and Audit, renowned author and speaker, and the former CEO of The Institute of Internal Auditors - has released a transformative, newly expanded and revised edition of his foundational text Trusted Advisors: Key Attributes of Outstanding Internal Auditors. This new edition of the book provides a forward-looking roadmap for audit, risk, and governance professionals to succeed in navigating today's era of increasing risk velocity and rapid AI adoption.



Building on the foundation of Chambers' previous bestsellers including "The Speed of Risk: Lessons Learned on the Audit Trail," "Agents of Change: Internal Audit in the Era of Permacrisis," and "Connected Risk: Conquering the Perilous Risk Exposure Gap," this updated third edition re-examines the essential traits of outstanding internal auditors, providing a message of informed hope and optimism for the future of the profession. While AI is increasingly automating retrospective assurance and transactional data processing, Chambers argues human auditors are more vital than ever to provide context, critical reasoning, and trusted insight. "While AI possesses extraordinary capabilities, it does not eliminate the need for human audit teams," said Richard Chambers. "In an era of rapid change and increasing automation, organizations desperately need teams who can exercise judgment, navigate complexity, build trust, and demonstrate ethical resilience. This book serves as a guide for auditors to elevate their value proposition from checking controls to inspiring strategic change." Drawing on survey data from global audit executives, recent research, and his more than 50-year career in internal audit, Chambers outlines a modernized framework split into two core pillars:

Human superpowers: Uniquely human traits that technology cannot replicate, including critical thinking, intellectual curiosity, dynamic communication, insightful relationships, and inspirational leadership. Human enablers: Essential capabilities that must be combined with technology-including AI acumen, ethical resilience, a results focus, open-mindedness, and deep technical expertise. "AI is reshaping the mechanics of risk and assurance, but human judgment and trusted relationships are what turn information into insight people can act on," said Andrew Struthers-Kennedy, Global Lead, CAE Solutions at Protiviti. "In this new edition of Trusted Advisors, Richard Chambers offers a timely and practical guide to combining AI capability with the distinctly human qualities internal auditors need to earn trust, exercise sound judgment, and remain relevant in an increasingly complex world." To read a preview of the book or purchase a copy, visit optro. About Optro Optro (formerly AuditBoard) helps enterprises transform risk into opportunity through its AI-powered GRC Intelligence Platform. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust Optro to elevate audit, risk, and compliance in addressing a new era of risk. Optro is top-rated by customers on G2 and was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. To learn more, visit optro. Media Contact

Laura Groshans

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