Rahul Gandhi Desperately Trying To Create Sense Of Anarchy In Country: BJP's Tejasvi Surya

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is desperately trying to create and foster a sense of anarchy in the country, claiming that his politics and personal ambitions could succeed only if there were chaos, disturbance and instability.

His remarks came after the INDIA bloc held a protest march from Parliament House towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) office on Tuesday. Delhi Police detained around 260 people, including 10 MPs. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K.C. Venugopal and Pawan Khera were among those detained after they allegedly entered the Akashwani Bhawan premises and staged a sit-in protest.

Speaking to IANS, Surya said,“Rahul Gandhi is desperately trying to create and foster a sense of anarchy in the country. His politics and his personal ambitions can bear fruit only if there is a sense of chaos, anarchy and disturbance in the country because the country is growing ahead based on the political stability that Prime Minister Modi has given in the last 12 years.”

He said the political stability provided by the Modi government had contributed to the country's economic growth and helped contain terrorism and Naxalism.

“It is on the basis of this political stability that the country is achieving economic growth. It is on the basis of this political stability that terrorism and Naxalism have been contained. India's geopolitical standing today is increasing because of political stability,” Surya said.

The BJP MP further accused Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly questioning constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission and the judiciary, after being rejected by voters.

“Rahul Gandhi, who has been repeatedly rejected by the electorate, in his frustration, is raising questions and casting aspersions on constitutional institutions like the Election Commission and the judiciary, which is very unfortunate,” he said.

Surya also alleged that the“Cockroach Janata Party” was an extension of Rahul Gandhi's politics of anarchy.

“The CJP is an extension of Rahul Gandhi's politics of anarchy, and civil society - those who wish well for the country's welfare, future stability and constitutional vibrancy - will reject in total the politics of this anarchy,” he told IANS.