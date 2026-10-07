Zeenat Aman Enjoys A Day Off In Jaipur, Shops For Silver And Saris In Bustling Markets

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman shared glimpses of her leisurely day off in Jaipur.

She gave a peek into her experience of exploring the city's bustling markets, shopping for silver and saris, and enjoying high tea at the iconic Rambagh Palace. Taking to Instagram, the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actress shared a couple of her photos and wrote,“Jaipur can be magic. I had a day off, so naturally I spent it doing the things Jaipur does exceptionally well. Shopping for silver and saris in the gloriously chaotic bylanes of the old city, and indulging in high tea at the Rambagh Palace. The contrast is lovely.”

“Johri Bazaar is a sensory adventure. The lanes are narrow and crowded, with merchandise on full display, and the smells are... memorable. But there is something so human about these old markets. The colours, the banter, the urgency of movement, the shopkeepers unfurling one ware after another because apparently the first twelve were not quite right.”

Zeenat added,“And then, a short while later, I found myself at the ever so elegant Rambagh Palace, surrounded by symmetry, fountains, clipped hedges, strutting peacocks and flowers arranged with military precision. A cup of tea, something sweet, getting my palm read by the palmist who humoured me about my state of affairs, and generally nowhere particularly urgent to be.”

The veteran actress further mentioned,“I've become much less interested in ticking off a list when I travel. These days, I'd rather wander into a market, find something lovely for someone I care about, sit in the sunshine, look at an old building, eat something delicious and allow the day to unfold at its own pace. Perhaps that is the luxury of an off day. Not having to make it productive. Just making it memorable. Jaipur certainly did that.”

In the photos, Zeenat can be seen striking different poses for the camera. In some of the candid clicks, she is seen shopping and exploring the bustling markets of Jaipur. Zeenat Aman often shares glimpses of her personal life on social media.

On the professional front, Zeenat was recently seen in the series 'The Royals'. The show features an ensemble cast comprising Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.