Love Samosas? Don't Skip Green Chutney-It's Packed With Benefits, Know Here

Enjoying samosas? Don't miss out on green chutney, which is packed with health benefits. This popular condiment, made with fresh herbs, aids digestion, boosts immunity, and adds a refreshing balance to your snack.

A plate of crispy samosas? Many find it incomplete without vibrant green chutney. Beyond its tangy, spicy kick, this popular Indian condiment packs strong health benefits, making it a key pairing. This vibrant condiment is truly 'Packed With Benefits' - far more than just a flavour enhancer.

Also known as cilantro mint chutney or 'hari chutney', we make this staple primarily from fresh coriander (cilantro) and mint leaves. Often, it includes green chilies, garlic, ginger, lime or lemon juice, cumin, and salt for its distinctive, refreshing flavour.

You're enjoying rich, fried snacks like samosas. Green chutney offers valuable digestive support. Mint, a key component, boasts carminative properties. It helps relax the digestive tract's smooth muscles, reducing gas and bloating. Coriander complements this; it stimulates digestive enzymes, aiding efficient breakdown of fats and proteins. Cumin further promotes healthy digestion, increasing digestive enzyme activity. Green chilies stimulate metabolism. This collective action makes your meal easier on your system.

Green chutney doesn't just aid digestion; it actively contributes to your body's defense. Its high Vitamin C concentration makes it an immunity booster. Vitamin C - a powerful antioxidant - is essential for immune cell function and collagen production. A rich array of antioxidants in both coriander and mint work to neutralize free radicals. They protect cells from oxidative stress, supporting overall cellular health. These antioxidants also make green chutney an anti-inflammatory agent, helping mitigate systemic inflammation - vital for long-term health and disease prevention.

Coriander aids heavy metal elimination and supports liver function. Green chilies can also slightly boost metabolism.

4. Heart Health: Antioxidants and fiber in coriander and mint contribute to heart health. They manage cholesterol levels, reducing heart disease risk.