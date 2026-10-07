403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Hosts Family of Hind Rajab, 5, Killed by Israel in Gaza
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Tuesday with the family of Hind Rajab, the 5-year-old Palestinian girl killed in 2024 when Israeli forces fired on the car she was riding in.
The closed-door meeting took place at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy also attended.
The talks came just ahead of the third anniversary of the war in Gaza, which began Oct. 7, 2023.
Hind was killed Jan. 29, 2024, in Gaza City, along with six relatives, after the vehicle they were traveling in came under Israeli military fire.
The ceasefire that took effect Oct. 10, 2025, has been repeatedly violated by Israel, with 1,460 Palestinians killed and 5,116 injured in attacks as of Monday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
Since the war began in October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured, while roughly 90% of Gaza's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.
The closed-door meeting took place at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy also attended.
The talks came just ahead of the third anniversary of the war in Gaza, which began Oct. 7, 2023.
Hind was killed Jan. 29, 2024, in Gaza City, along with six relatives, after the vehicle they were traveling in came under Israeli military fire.
The ceasefire that took effect Oct. 10, 2025, has been repeatedly violated by Israel, with 1,460 Palestinians killed and 5,116 injured in attacks as of Monday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
Since the war began in October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured, while roughly 90% of Gaza's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment