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UK Vaping Outpaces Smoking Again: 5.4M Adults Now Use E-Cigs
(MENAFN) E-cigarettes have outstripped cigarettes among adults in the United Kingdom for the second year running, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
About 5.4 million adults aged 16 and over in Great Britain, or 9.9% of the population, vaped daily or occasionally in 2025, the ONS said. Current smokers made up 8.7% of adults, or roughly 4.8 million people. Vaping first overtook smoking in 2024.
Vaping's overall reach has barely moved in the past year. The ONS recorded 5.4 million users, or 10.0% of adults, in 2024. Over the longer term, though, the rise is steep: the share of adults using e-cigarettes has climbed from 6.4% in 2020.
Adults aged 25 to 34 were the heaviest users, with 16.4% vaping daily or occasionally.
Smoking, meanwhile, kept falling. About 4.9 million people aged 18 and over in the UK, or around 9.8%, smoked in 2025, down from 10.6% in 2024. Since the ONS began its time series in 2011, when 20.2% of adults smoked, the rate has dropped by 10.4 percentage points.
Smoking was most common among 45- to 54-year-olds, at 12.4%.
The steepest fall since 2011 came among 18- to 24-year-olds. Their smoking rate plunged 18.5 percentage points, from 25.7% in 2011 to 7.2% in 2025.
The data point to a continuing shift in how people use nicotine: cigarettes are in retreat while vaping becomes more common. The ONS put current e-cigarette use at 9.9% of adults in 2025, against 8.7% for current smoking.
About 5.4 million adults aged 16 and over in Great Britain, or 9.9% of the population, vaped daily or occasionally in 2025, the ONS said. Current smokers made up 8.7% of adults, or roughly 4.8 million people. Vaping first overtook smoking in 2024.
Vaping's overall reach has barely moved in the past year. The ONS recorded 5.4 million users, or 10.0% of adults, in 2024. Over the longer term, though, the rise is steep: the share of adults using e-cigarettes has climbed from 6.4% in 2020.
Adults aged 25 to 34 were the heaviest users, with 16.4% vaping daily or occasionally.
Smoking, meanwhile, kept falling. About 4.9 million people aged 18 and over in the UK, or around 9.8%, smoked in 2025, down from 10.6% in 2024. Since the ONS began its time series in 2011, when 20.2% of adults smoked, the rate has dropped by 10.4 percentage points.
Smoking was most common among 45- to 54-year-olds, at 12.4%.
The steepest fall since 2011 came among 18- to 24-year-olds. Their smoking rate plunged 18.5 percentage points, from 25.7% in 2011 to 7.2% in 2025.
The data point to a continuing shift in how people use nicotine: cigarettes are in retreat while vaping becomes more common. The ONS put current e-cigarette use at 9.9% of adults in 2025, against 8.7% for current smoking.
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