President Museveni Meets United Kingdom (UK) House Of Lords Member Lord Krish Raval

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President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni met Lord Krish Raval OBE, a Member of the United Kingdom House of Lords, at State House Entebbe during his recent visit to Uganda.

The meeting provided an opportunity for discussions on strengthening the longstanding relations between Uganda and the United Kingdom, including areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

Lord Raval's visit to Uganda was arranged by Uganda's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, H.E. Nimisha Madhvani, and her team, following an invitation extended by the Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda.

The engagement is part of Uganda's continued efforts to deepen diplomatic, parliamentary and people-to-people relations with the United Kingdom.

Uganda and the United Kingdom maintain longstanding bilateral relations, with cooperation spanning trade and investment, education, health, governance, development and other areas of mutual interest.

The visit also highlights the important role of parliamentary and political diplomacy in complementing traditional diplomatic engagements and creating new opportunities for stronger Uganda–UK cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Uganda High Commission, London - United Kingdom (UK).