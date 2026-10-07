South Sudan: Peace Dialogues Foster Social Cohesion In Nyirol County After Persisting Tensions

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The best way to resolve tensions is through dialogue and trust-building.

That's why the United Nations Mission in South Sudan brought together community members from areas around Nyirol County, not just to address long-standing disputes, but also to identify peaceful solutions.

“Our differences should not destroy our relationships. Dialogue, forgiveness and cooperation can rebuild trust,” highlighted women representative Nyakoang Lam Bath, during the forum involving around 50 community members.

She further emphasized that sustainable peace requires, not just individual, but collective efforts carried forward by authorities, traditional leaders, women, youth, and other groups alike.

Echoing her view, youth leader, Tut Maluok Chop appealed to his fellow youth as well as elders to reject violence, cattle theft, and road ambushes and participate in peacebuilding activities so their communities can unite.

During his appeal, he also offered concrete solutions:

“For us to be in peace, we need to come together as communities to protect our own civilians, especially children, women and elderly, from violence by responding to early warnings, upholding the law and supporting accountability for ourselves.”

The establishment of early warning systems was one of the priority topics.

“In order to properly protect ourselves, we need to prevent violence before it starts by listening to each other's concerns, report them to authorities and security forces, and engage those on the verge of conflict in peaceful conversation,” stressed Matuom Majuet Thoan, cattle camp youth representative.

Illustrating an example of a conflict prevention mechanism, Paramount Chief, Mabil Hoth, referred to a recently formed peace committee within his Gaatbal community that coordinates peace-building activities, monitors tensions, facilitates dialogue, and follows up on reported incidents.

“We decided to commit to dialogue instead of violence, reconciliation instead of revenge, and unity instead of division,” explained Hoth.

He proposed forming similar committees in neutral places such as Majok, Nyambor or Uror County, where conflict-prone parties from all over the State could come together in a safe space and benefit from impartial peace mediations.

UNMISS Civil Affairs Officer, Beverly Mac-Ocloo, reiterated the mission's commitment to supporting such initiative while stressing the importance of the primary responsibility resting with the Government and affected communities:

“We are not here to tell the people of Pading or anywhere what type of solutions they are supposed to pursue. Rather, peace must be owned by the people themselves to make it sustainable. Our role is to provide a platform where you can speak, listen to one another, identify common interests, and develop practical ways forward.”

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