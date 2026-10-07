Kenya: Strengthening Professional Military Education Through Institutional Partnerships

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Strong military institutions are strengthened when knowledge, experience and best practices cross borders. This spirit was evident on 5 October 2026 when the Joint Command and Staff College (JCSC), Karen, hosted a delegation from the Malawi Defence Force Command and Staff College (MDFCSC), led by its Commandant, Major General Vincent Peter Moyo.

Themed“Forging Strategic Partnerships to Enhance Professional Military Education,” the engagement provided a platform for the two institutions to share experiences, exchange perspectives and explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration in professional military education.

The visit began with a courtesy call by Maj Gen Moyo on JCSC Commandant, Maj Gen Eric Kinuthia, followed by a briefing on the College's mandate, organisation, training programmes and activities. This was followed by an interactive session focusing on course management, training methodology, student development and institutional administration.

The delegation later toured selected College facilities, gaining insight into the infrastructure supporting training and learning engagement reaffirmed the shared commitment to institutional learning, collaboration and continuous improvement in professional military education.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.