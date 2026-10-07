Kenya - Quality Healthcare Access: Building Healthier, More Resilient Communities

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Access to quality healthcare is fundamental to building healthy and resilient communities, particularly in underserved areas where distance, limited resources and specialised care gaps can delay diagnosis and treatment. Bringing essential health services closer to communities enables early detection of medical conditions, reduces preventable complications and improves the overall wellbeing of individuals and families.

In support of this objective, a comprehensive medical outreach was conducted at Kolowa Primary School in Kolowa Sub-County, Baringo County, targeting approximately 3,000 residents from surrounding communities. The initiative brought preventive, curative and specialised healthcare services closer to populations that often face challenges accessing medical facilities.

The outreach was organised by the M-PESA Foundation in partnership with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Zuri Health, Baringo County Government Department of Health, Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital, Bela Risu Foundation, Gertrude's Hospital and the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE).

Through the partnership, healthcare professionals, specialists and support personnel combined expertise and resources to provide comprehensive medical services while facilitating early diagnosis, treatment and referral of patients requiring further care.

Residents received general medical consultations and treatment for common ailments, alongside screening for diabetes and hypertension. Nutrition education and counselling, HIV testing and counselling, as well as reproductive and adolescent health services were also provided.

Specialised services included eye screening and optical care, paediatric consultations and telemedicine support, expanding access to expertise that may otherwise require patients to travel considerable distances. Surgical interventions for cleft lip and palate were also incorporated into the programme, providing affected patients with pathways to specialised treatment.

Recognising that healthcare extends beyond physical illness, the outreach provided mental health support and counselling. Persons with disabilities also received assessments, therapy and rehabilitation services aimed at identifying individual needs and connecting them with appropriate interventions and continued support.

A blood donation exercise conducted alongside the medical services further strengthened the outreach by contributing to efforts to maintain adequate blood supplies for patients requiring lifesaving transfusions.

Beyond addressing immediate medical needs, the outreach placed strong emphasis on prevention, early intervention and health education. Screening services provided residents with an opportunity to identify conditions that may otherwise remain undetected, while counselling and health education empowered individuals and families to make informed decisions about their wellbeing.

The multi-agency initiative demonstrated the value of partnerships in extending essential healthcare to underserved communities. By combining medical expertise, specialised services and community-based delivery, the outreach reduced barriers to healthcare while strengthening referral pathways for patients requiring continued management.

For residents of Kolowa and surrounding areas, bringing diverse healthcare services closer to home provided more than immediate treatment. It strengthened access to preventive and specialised care, promoted early intervention and contributed to healthier families and a more resilient community.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo