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Bajaj Finance Raises Fixed Deposit Rates By Up To 40 Basis Points
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Pune, October 7, 2026: Bajaj Finance Ltd., India's largest private sector non-bank, today raised interest rates on its Fixed Deposits by 15 to 40 basis points across all tenures from 12 to 60 months. The revised rates take effect today and apply to both fresh deposits and renewals. The
biggest increase is on longer tenures. Rates for 31 to 60 months rise by 35 basis points for regular depositors and 40 basis points for senior citizens.
Regular depositors booking a fresh deposit can now earn up to 7.75% p.a. on a cumulative basis for 31 to 60 months, up from 7.40% p.a. Rates for 12 to 17 months rise from 6.60% to 6.80% p.a., and for 18 to 30 months from 6.85% to 7.00% p.a.
Senior citizens can now get an additional 0.40% p.a. over regular rates across all tenures, up from 0.35%. Fresh senior citizen deposits earn up to 8.15% p.a. for 31 to 60 months, up from 7.75% p.a. Rates for 12 to 17 months now stand at 7.20% p.a., and rates for 18 to 30 months at 7.40% p.a.
Additional benefit on renewals Depositors who renew a maturing deposit will earn an additional 0.10% p.a. This takes the rate up to 7.85% p.a. for regular depositors and 8.25% p.a. for senior citizens, the highest in the revised structure. Depositors can choose a cumulative option with interest paid at maturity, or a non-cumulative option with monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual payouts. Non-cumulative rates have
been revised in line. For example, a senior citizen opting for monthly payouts on a 31-to-60-month deposit will now earn 7.86% p.a., up from 7.49% p.a.
Sachin Sikka, Senior Executive Vice President - Deposits & Wealth Management, Bajaj Finance, said, "Fixed Deposits continue to be an important part of a balanced savings portfolio, particularly for senior citizens looking for predictable returns. We have weighted our rate hike
towards longer tenures, so depositors can lock in higher returns for up to five years on a AAA-rated deposit they can open online in minutes. The additional benefit on renewals is our way of thanking customers who continue to trust us with their savings.” Customers can book or renew a deposit online through the Bajaj Finance website and app, or
through the company's branches and partner channels. Backed by the Bajaj Group's century-long
legacy, the trust of millions of customers and AAA-rated Fixed Deposits, Bajaj Finance offers customers a compelling combination of stability, competitive returns and predictability. Why Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit program is rated AAA/Stable by CRISIL and AAA/Stable by ICRA, indicating the highest degree of safety for timely servicing of financial obligations. Investors can
start with as little as Rs. 15,000, choose cumulative or non-cumulative payouts (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annually), and invest through a fully digital, paperless process. A loan-against-FD facility offers liquidity without breaking the deposit prematurely.
About Bajaj Finance Limited
Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is
classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of
lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial
customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits
and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-seven-year-old enterprise,
has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India on a consolidated basis. It has a franchise over 128 million customers as on September 2026. BFL's AUM stands at Rs 5,84,750 crore. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & ICRA AAA/Stable for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of
BBB/Stable and a short-term rating of A-2 by S&P Global ratings.
biggest increase is on longer tenures. Rates for 31 to 60 months rise by 35 basis points for regular depositors and 40 basis points for senior citizens.
Regular depositors booking a fresh deposit can now earn up to 7.75% p.a. on a cumulative basis for 31 to 60 months, up from 7.40% p.a. Rates for 12 to 17 months rise from 6.60% to 6.80% p.a., and for 18 to 30 months from 6.85% to 7.00% p.a.
Senior citizens can now get an additional 0.40% p.a. over regular rates across all tenures, up from 0.35%. Fresh senior citizen deposits earn up to 8.15% p.a. for 31 to 60 months, up from 7.75% p.a. Rates for 12 to 17 months now stand at 7.20% p.a., and rates for 18 to 30 months at 7.40% p.a.
Additional benefit on renewals Depositors who renew a maturing deposit will earn an additional 0.10% p.a. This takes the rate up to 7.85% p.a. for regular depositors and 8.25% p.a. for senior citizens, the highest in the revised structure. Depositors can choose a cumulative option with interest paid at maturity, or a non-cumulative option with monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual payouts. Non-cumulative rates have
been revised in line. For example, a senior citizen opting for monthly payouts on a 31-to-60-month deposit will now earn 7.86% p.a., up from 7.49% p.a.
Sachin Sikka, Senior Executive Vice President - Deposits & Wealth Management, Bajaj Finance, said, "Fixed Deposits continue to be an important part of a balanced savings portfolio, particularly for senior citizens looking for predictable returns. We have weighted our rate hike
towards longer tenures, so depositors can lock in higher returns for up to five years on a AAA-rated deposit they can open online in minutes. The additional benefit on renewals is our way of thanking customers who continue to trust us with their savings.” Customers can book or renew a deposit online through the Bajaj Finance website and app, or
through the company's branches and partner channels. Backed by the Bajaj Group's century-long
legacy, the trust of millions of customers and AAA-rated Fixed Deposits, Bajaj Finance offers customers a compelling combination of stability, competitive returns and predictability. Why Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit program is rated AAA/Stable by CRISIL and AAA/Stable by ICRA, indicating the highest degree of safety for timely servicing of financial obligations. Investors can
start with as little as Rs. 15,000, choose cumulative or non-cumulative payouts (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annually), and invest through a fully digital, paperless process. A loan-against-FD facility offers liquidity without breaking the deposit prematurely.
About Bajaj Finance Limited
Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is
classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of
lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial
customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits
and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-seven-year-old enterprise,
has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India on a consolidated basis. It has a franchise over 128 million customers as on September 2026. BFL's AUM stands at Rs 5,84,750 crore. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & ICRA AAA/Stable for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of
BBB/Stable and a short-term rating of A-2 by S&P Global ratings.
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