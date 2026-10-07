Vivosim (NASDAQ: VIVS) Namkindtm Targets FDA's New Testing Bar

DALLAS TX., October 7, 2026 The FDA's push toward New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) could create an important opportunity for VivoSim Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) and its NAMkind 3D human tissue platform, designed to identify drug toxicity earlier using human-relevant biology.

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In April 2025, the FDA outlined a roadmap aimed at reducing animal testing, with a long-term goal of making animal studies the exception rather than the norm for certain preclinical safety testing. In March 2026, the agency followed with draft guidance describing a framework for evaluating NAMs used in drug development.

Against that backdrop, VivoSim's technology addresses several important considerations: a defined context of use, human biological relevance and measurable technical performance.

VivoSim has reported that its NAMkind Liver model achieved approximately 91% predictive accuracy, 90% sensitivity and 95% specificity against clinical drug-induced liver injury outcomes across a 92-compound dataset. Its VitroSense AI platform has separately reported up to 96% accuracy predicting potential drug-induced diarrhea using results from human intestinal models.

The biggest remaining question is regulatory fit for purpose.

VivoSim has not announced FDA qualification of NAMkind, nor has it disclosed a drug application in which NAMkind data replaced an animal toxicology study. That makes real-world pharmaceutical and regulatory adoption an important next milestone.

Building a Bridge Between Animal and Human Data

VivoSim's planned rat liver model could help address that challenge by allowing developers to compare toxicity findings across rat and human liver models.

If toxicity appears in rats but not in VivoSim's human model, developers could investigate whether the finding is species-specific. If both models identify toxicity, the evidence could strengthen concern about potential human relevance.

The strategy could position NAMkind initially beside traditional animal studies while potentially supporting reduced reliance on them over time.

VivoSim plans to validate the rat model using compounds known to behave differently in rats and humans. The model remains under development and has not yet been validated.

What VIVS Investors Should Watch

Key milestones include NAMkind data entering a pharmaceutical regulatory submission, validation of the planned rat liver model, independent confirmation of VivoSim's reported performance and broader pharmaceutical adoption.

FDA's NAM initiatives do not represent an endorsement of VivoSim, and NAMkind has not been announced as FDA-qualified.

But if VivoSim can demonstrate that its technology produces reproducible, human-relevant information capable of supporting real drug-development decisions, the opportunity could extend beyond preclinical testing.

NAMkind could potentially become part of the decision-making infrastructure pharma uses to determine which drugs advance toward patients-and which stop before substantially more capital is committed.

About VivoSim Labs

VivoSim Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) is a biotechnology and CRO services company developing human-relevant predictive toxicology solutions through its NAMkind 3D human liver and intestinal tissue models and VitroSense AI platform. VivoSim also received a $5 million milestone payment from Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) tied to a previously developed and divested drug program and remains eligible for up to an additional $45 million in potential milestones.

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This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. VivoSim performance figures are company-reported. NAMkind has not been represented as FDA-qualified or FDA-approved, and FDA's NAM initiatives do not constitute an endorsement of VivoSim or its technology.

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