Green Leaf Innovations (OTC: GRLF) Pursues Organic Fertilizer Innovation And Global Distribution

DALLAS TX., October 7, 2026 Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC: GRLF) is pursuing an agricultural expansion that could connect its premium cigar business with a new opportunity: commercializing organic fertilizers with potential applications in tobacco cultivation and broader crop production.

Through its proposed strategic relationship with DURTEQ, Green Leaf aims to expand its international fertilizer distribution capabilities. Its ambition is to help transform fertilizer use within the tobacco industry while building a platform capable of serving agricultural customers worldwide.

Alongside Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC: GRLF), other low-priced stocks on the watchlist for potential multibagger gains include Arrive AI (NASDAQ: ARAI), Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: AXG), American Fusion (OTCQB: AMFN), Algorhythm Inc (NASDAQ: RIME) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT).

From Marine Biomass to Agricultural Products

DURTEQ develops liquid and dry powder organic fertilizers using proprietary agricultural and marine biotechnology. Its Hub-and-Spoke robotic architecture is designed to intercept, process and convert sargassum from the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt into commercially useful products.

According to the companies, these fertilizers are intended to enhance soil microbiology, support crop productivity and advance sustainable agricultural practices. For Green Leaf, potential tobacco applications would connect agricultural inputs with the crop underlying its established premium cigar business.

That opportunity remains a commercialization objective. The supplied announcements do not establish tobacco-specific field results, confirmed grower adoption or worldwide market leadership.

Building Toward International Fertilizer Distribution

Green Leaf previously announced a Letter of Intent to acquire a 25% equity interest in DURTEQ. The proposed relationship is expected to provide exclusive or preferred distribution and integration rights for DURTEQ's commercial fertilizer line, combining its technology with Green Leaf's distribution capabilities and international relationships.

The parties have extended their LOI and are targeting October 15, 2026, to execute a definitive agreement. Completion remains subject to due diligence, mutually acceptable documentation, customary closing conditions and required approvals.

If finalized and successfully commercialized, the relationship could position GRLF to pursue a larger role in international organic fertilizer distribution, including opportunities within tobacco agriculture.

Premium Cigars and Luxury Products Complement the Strategy

Alongside its agricultural plans, Green Leaf is developing a luxury consumer portfolio featuring Connecticut shade cigars in five-count boxes, branded lighters, cutters, ashtrays and humidors. An upcoming VIP members-only e-commerce site is intended to support that expansion.

Together, the initiatives outline GRLF's strategy to broaden its business across agricultural products, premium cigars and luxury accessories.

About the Companies

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. is a Florida corporation focused on marketing and distributing premium consumer goods and agricultural integration platforms.

DURTEQ, formerly CERA CELL CORP., develops fertilizers, marine biotechnology and systems designed to convert sargassum into agricultural products.

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