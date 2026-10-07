Superintelligence DRK PRSO FRGT OLOX Stocks In The News

DALLAS TX., Oct. 7, 2026 - The expanding race to build more powerful artificial intelligence and next-generation superintelligence infrastructure is increasing attention on the technologies required to support it-from electricity and data centers to high-speed wireless communications, autonomous logistics and computing capacity. Four emerging-growth companies in focus are DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DRK), Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO), Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) and Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: OLOX), each targeting a different layer of the infrastructure and technology ecosystem surrounding AI, autonomous systems and advanced computing.

DarkHorse Technologies (NASDAQ: DRK) Expands TVA Power Capacity Toward 100 MW

DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DRK) has signed a power contract for up to 50 MW supporting a proposed new superintelligence factory in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, a development that would approximately double the company's contracted capacity across the Tennessee Valley Authority region to roughly 100 MW.

Under the agreement, Hopkinsville Electric System (HES) will build, own and operate a new 65 MW substation, with DarkHorse expected to fully fund construction costs in advance and convey the substation site to HES. Approximately 50 MW would support DarkHorse's planned facility, while about 15 MW would remain available for existing HES customers.

The power contract carries an initial 10-year term with automatic five-year renewals, while DarkHorse has an 18-month contingency period to secure required permits. The project represents another major step in DarkHorse's power-first strategy of developing energized infrastructure for AI, HPC, GPU computing and next-generation superintelligence workloads across the TVA region.

The Hopkinsville development builds on DarkHorse's existing Tennessee and Kentucky footprint and follows its recent addition of strategic partners supporting engineering, utility coordination, procurement and AI data center conversions.

Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) Targets Military Drones and Tactical Communications

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) continues targeting the expanding UAS, defense, robotics and tactical communications markets with its high-performance 60GHz mmWave technology.

Its compact PRM2145 module targets UAVs, defense and autonomous platforms requiring highly directional, low-latency and gigabit-class wireless connectivity. As defense organizations increase deployment of drones, autonomous vehicles, robotics and distributed sensors, Peraso is positioning its technology around the communications layer connecting machines, operators and tactical networks.

That connectivity layer could become increasingly important as advanced AI moves beyond centralized data centers and into Physical AI, where intelligent machines must communicate and coordinate rapidly in real-world environments. Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is contiuously mentioned alongside Mobix Labs (NASDAQ: MOBX), see article.

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT) Builds AI Into Cross-Border Logistics

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) is applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate and optimize transportation and supply-chain operations across the U.S.-Mexico trade corridor.

The company's technology portfolio includes Fr8App for cross-border B2B shipping, Fleet Rocket transportation management software, Fr8Radar for real-time freight visibility, Zayren, an AI-powered pricing-prediction and carrier-matching platform, and DODA Smart, an AI-assisted customs-compliance platform.

Together, the platforms position Fr8Tech around a different side of the AI economy: using intelligent software to automate the movement, pricing, tracking and regulatory processing of physical goods across increasingly complex supply chains.

Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX) Connects Energy With Digital Compute

Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: OLOX) is combining energy resources with digital computing infrastructure through its CS Digital Ventures operations.

The company reported mining approximately 15.63 Bitcoin during August 2026, with an average operational hashrate of approximately 1.03 EH/s. Its installed fleet includes 9,584 S21-class ASIC miners, representing approximately 35 MW of installed capacity and roughly 2.19 EH/s of nameplate computing power.

More strategically, Olenox has outlined plans to use company-controlled natural gas to power computing infrastructure at or near the point of generation, targeting power costs below $0.02 per kilowatt-hour for planned gas-powered digital infrastructure. The strategy puts OLOX at the intersection of two increasingly connected markets: energy production and high-density computing.

The Superintelligence Infrastructure Opportunity

The accelerating AI race is creating demand well beyond algorithms alone. Advanced computing requires enormous quantities of electricity, data center capacity, GPU infrastructure, communications bandwidth, automation and real-world connectivity.

That puts DRK, PRSO, FRGT and OLOX on the watchlist from four different directions: DarkHorse through AI data centers and energized power; Peraso through high-speed communications for autonomous and defense systems; Freight Technologies through AI-driven logistics automation; and Olenox through energy-linked digital computing infrastructure.

As AI moves from software models toward increasingly autonomous and compute-intensive systems, the infrastructure enabling those systems could become an increasingly important part of the broader AI and superintelligence investment landscape.

About the Companies

DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DRK) is a digital infrastructure company focused on energized power and data center development for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and GPU-intensive workloads across the TVA region.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) develops high-performance 60GHz mmWave semiconductor and wireless solutions targeting fixed wireless access, defense, UAV, robotics and other high-speed communications applications.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) develops technology platforms using AI, machine learning and automation to improve cross-border transportation, freight management and supply-chain operations.

Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: OLOX) is an integrated energy and infrastructure company pursuing oil and gas operations alongside digital computing and cryptocurrency-mining infrastructure.

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