Jordan To Upgrade Roads To Baptism Site Ahead Of 2,000Th Anniversary

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- Jordan is upgrading roads and infrastructure leading to the Baptism Site as part of preparations to commemorate the 2,000th anniversary of the baptism of Jesus Christ, under a JD1.75 million road rehabilitation project expected to be completed within five months.

The Ministry of Public Works and Housing said Wednesday it had awarded a central tender to rehabilitate sections of the Jordan Valley Highway, including improvements at the junction serving the Baptism Site.

The project includes constructing a roundabout at the intersection of the Baptism Site Road and the Dead Sea Road, along with architectural and civil works, lighting, mechanical and electrical installations and landscaping.

The ministry said the improvements are intended to enhance accessibility and road safety around the Baptism Site, one of Jordan's leading religious and tourism destinations, as visitor numbers and religious tourism are expected to increase in the coming years.

The project comes as the government prepares to commemorate the 2,000th anniversary of the baptism of Jesus Christ and works to upgrade roads and infrastructure serving the site to improve access, safety and visitor services.

Beyond the Baptism Site junction, the tender covers damaged sections of the Jordan Valley Highway stretching from the end of the Dead Sea hotel area to the Mujib Bridge.

Work will include removing existing asphalt and laying a new layer at least 5 centimeters thick, installing road markings and pavement reflectors, adjusting manholes and drainage grates, and carrying out traffic diversions and related safety works.

The ministry said the project is part of ongoing efforts to maintain and improve Jordan's road network, facilitate traffic flow and enhance road safety, particularly along routes experiencing increased traffic and tourism activity.

The improvements will also serve the Dead Sea and its hotel district, helping accommodate growing traffic and supporting tourism and investment activity in the area.

//Petra// AJ