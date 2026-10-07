Palestinian Killed, 14 Injured In Settler Attack Near Nablus

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 7 (Petra) – One Palestinian was killed, and 14 others were injured Wednesday in an attack by Israeli settlers, under the protection of Israeli forces, on olive harvesters from the town of Burqa northwest of Nablus.

The attack took place on farmland stretching between Burqa and the Ramin plain east of Tulkarm, according to Palestinian sources.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the victim as Ali Hassan Yusr Al-Bazari, saying he was killed during the attack by Israeli forces and settlers on Burqa.

Several of the injured were taken to Thabet Thabet Government Hospital in Tulkarm, while others were transferred to Rafidia Surgical Hospital in Nablus, where one of the wounded was pronounced dead.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its crews treated five people following the attack by armed settlers in the Ramin plain. Two sustained live-fire injuries described as very serious, while three others were injured in beatings.

The society also said Israeli forces assaulted ambulance crews and volunteers as they attempted to reach and evacuate the injured. Three paramedics and one volunteer from Burqa were detained, while ambulance keys were seized before the four were released and ordered to leave the area.

//Petra// AO