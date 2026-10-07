Jordan, US Business Delegation Explore Technology Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat on Wednesday discussed technology investment opportunities in Jordan with a U.S. Chamber of Commerce business delegation representing 38 American companies.

The delegation includes representatives from companies operating in technology, software, cybersecurity, telecommunications, aviation and aerospace, artificial intelligence, financial services, energy, engineering, healthcare and transportation, according to a ministry statement.

During the meeting, attended by U.S. Ambassador to Jordan Jim Holtsnider, Smeirat said Jordan is working to strengthen the investment environment in the technology sector, develop digital infrastructure and build digital skills. He said this would support the growth of the digital economy and create new opportunities for local and international companies.

Smeirat also held meetings with representatives of several companies in the delegation to explore potential investments and partnerships in technology, digital infrastructure, telecommunications, financial services and engineering.

The meeting was held as part of a U.S. business mission to Jordan, organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington to strengthen economic and trade ties and explore cooperation and investment opportunities between U.S. and Jordanian companies.

//Petra// NQ