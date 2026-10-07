Aqaba Launches 'Visit Aqaba' App To Enhance Tourist Experience

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) launched the "Visit Aqaba" app on Wednesday, giving tourists a digital platform to explore attractions, activities and experiences across the Red Sea city and plan their visits.

Launched as part of a series of digital and interactive tourism projects marking World Tourism Day, the app brings together information on places to visit and experiences available during a tourist's stay, helping visitors organize their itineraries and explore the city's tourism offerings.

The ASEZA Commissioner for Tourism and Youth, Thabet Nabulsi, said the authority is increasingly using technology and digital solutions to make tourism information more accessible and help visitors discover attractions, experiences and activities and plan their trips.

He noted that Aqaba offers a diverse tourism product combining marine tourism, recreational activities and visits to tourist sites, stressing the importance of continuously improving services to provide visitors with a more integrated experience.

Alongside the app, the ASEZA launched an electronic tourism inspection and monitoring system to track tourism establishments and the quality of services they provide, using digital tools to improve the efficiency of regulatory oversight.

The authority also launched "Kenz Hunt," an AI-powered electronic game developed in cooperation with young entrepreneurs from Aqaba. The interactive game encourages participants to visit a series of tourist sites around the city by following a route that culminates in finding a treasure.

Nabulsi highlighted the involvement of young entrepreneurs in developing interactive tourism experiences, saying innovative ideas and modern technologies can help encourage visitors to explore the city while responding more closely to tourists' needs.

The initiatives are part of Aqaba's efforts to integrate digital technology into its tourism sector, improve the visitor experience, promote the city's attractions and activities, and strengthen oversight of tourism establishments and services.

//Petra// AJ