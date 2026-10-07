Cancer Foundation, Kuwaiti Relief Society Sign Agreement To Support Gaza Patients

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- The King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and the Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) signed an agreement to cover medical care and accommodation costs in Jordan for cancer patients arriving from the Gaza Strip for treatment at the King Hussein Cancer Center.

Director General of the KHCF, Nisreen Qatamish, and Chair of the KSR, Ibrahim Saleh, signed the agreement during a visit by a society delegation to the center, the foundation said Wednesday.

During the visit, the delegation met several cancer patients from Gaza benefiting from the assistance and reviewed the impact of the humanitarian support provided to them.

Qatamish said the assistance builds on the foundation's partnerships with supporters in Kuwait and enables cancer patients from Gaza to receive comprehensive treatment while helping ease the living challenges they face during their stay in Jordan.

Deputy Director General of the KSR, Omar Thuwaini, said the assistance reflects the society's humanitarian mission and commitment to supporting people in need, particularly amid the unprecedented circumstances facing residents of the Gaza Strip.

He stressed the importance of ensuring patients have access to treatment and appropriate care, highlighting the partnership with the KHCF in providing specialized medical services.

//Petra// AJ