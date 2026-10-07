NATO Military Committee Delegation In Kyiv: Russia Will Not Succeed In Undermining Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Cavo Dragone made this statement in a video address from Kyiv, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“After an eight-year hiatus, the NATO Military Committee comes back to Kyiv on an official visit. But while we were not physically here, Ukraine is in our thoughts, discussions, decisions, and following action every single day. This visit fulfills the promise I made to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapaty, my good friend, during our last conversation in August of this year,” he emphasized.

The admiral noted that the Military Committee arrived in Kyiv following the North Atlantic Council's visit to the Ukrainian capital in June.

“We are here in full strength with a a clear message: the bond between NATO and Ukraine is stronger and stronger. In facing Russia continued aggression against Ukraine and its reckless hybrid activities in NATO countries. We stand unwavering with Ukraine in the heroic defense of its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the future of its people,” Kavo Dragone emphasized.

The delegation included military representatives from 32 Alliance member states. They arrived to hear the latest assessment of the situation on the front lines from the Commander-in-Chief and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to learn how they could further support Ukraine.

The Chairman of the Military Committee added that the delegation members paid tribute to all Ukrainian soldiers, especially those who gave their lives or were wounded.

Ukraine ready to share experience of countering Russian aggression with Europe – Zelensky

“To those who think that by perpetrating act of sabotage, cyberattacks, and violations of the airspace in national NATO territory, they will undermine this support and our resolve, I will respond. You are failing. NATO support for Ukraine continues to grow and our unity is stronger than ever. Russia bears full responsibility for this dangers and unacceptable behavior,” Kavo Dragone emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the allies must be prepared for further hostile actions by Russia against the Alliance, and the response to them must be increased support for Ukraine.