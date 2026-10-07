Media Reports: Volgograd Oil Refinery Halts Operations Following Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sky News reported this, citing Reuters, according to Ukrinform.

The shutdown of the refinery is expected to exacerbate the fuel shortage in Russia, which was caused by attacks on oil refineries.

On October 2, the regional administration, citing Governor Andriy Bocharov, reported a large-scale drone attack on industrial facilities in the region but did not specify which facilities were hit.

Previously, the Volgograd Oil Refinery had already sustained significant damage as a result of drone attacks on May 29 and July 31.

Ukrainian forces hit twofacilities, training range in Russia – Zelensky

According to the company, the refinery has a capacity of about 14 million metric tons of crude oil per year, or 280,000 barrels per day. This represents approximately 5% of Russia's total oil refining capacity.

Lukoil, which owns the refinery, did not respond to a request for comment.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 2, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck oil facilities in the Samara and Volgograd regions of the Russian Federation.

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