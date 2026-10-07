Mexico Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 AI Adoption And Stricter Drug Safety Rules Drive 7.28% CAGR Toward USD 263.1 Million

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Service Provider, Product Life Cycle, Type, Process Flow, Therapeutic Area, End Use, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico pharmacovigilance market reached USD 137.2 Million in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 263.1 Million by 2034. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.28 % during 2026-2034. Growth is supported by stronger regulatory enforcement, increased adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting, pharmaceutical industry expansion, rising chronic disease prevalence, growing clinical trial activity, digital health integration, and greater awareness of drug safety.

Mexico Pharmacovigilance Market Trends

Stronger Regulatory Frameworks and Compliance Requirements

Regulatory developments led by the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (COFEPRIS) and the National Pharmacovigilance Centre are strengthening Mexico's drug safety framework. Pharmaceutical companies must maintain structured pharmacovigilance programs covering continuous ADR reporting, risk management planning, post-market surveillance, and regulatory compliance.

Mexico is also adopting real-time reporting systems and aligning national requirements more closely with international pharmaceutical safety standards. In March 2024, COFEPRIS issued updated Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines that recognize certifications from regulatory agencies in Brazil, Argentina, Canada, and the U.S. This regulatory alignment is expected to improve drug quality assurance and reinforce pharmacovigilance practices across the country.

Greater oversight is encouraging pharmaceutical companies to invest in specialized personnel, compliance training, reporting infrastructure, and risk management resources. These measures are improving reporting efficiency, strengthening post-market monitoring, and increasing stakeholder confidence in Mexico's pharmacovigilance system.

Advanced Technology Integration

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), big data analytics, electronic health records, and mobile health platforms are transforming pharmacovigilance operations in Mexico. These technologies support automated case processing, signal detection, adverse event assessment, regulatory reporting, and data-driven decision-making.

In 2023, COFEPRIS updated its Digital Research and Clinical Trials Platform (DIGIPRiS) to improve the electronic submission and review of research protocols. The platform supports faster approvals, real-time data access, and more efficient monitoring of clinical research and drug safety activities.

Technology adoption is reducing dependence on manual processes while helping organizations identify potential adverse events earlier. Improved data integration also enables more accurate risk assessments, greater operational efficiency, and stronger patient safety outcomes. These developments are contributing to Mexico pharmacovigilance market growth and enhancing the country's role in regional and international drug safety operations.

Mexico Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation

The market report analyzes Mexico pharmacovigilance trends and forecasts for 2026-2034 across service provider, product life cycle, type, process flow, therapeutic area, end use, and region.

Service Provider:



In-house Contract Outsourcing

Product Life Cycle:



Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III Phase IV

Type:



Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified ADR Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring EHR Mining

Process Flow:



Case Data Management, including case logging, case data analysis, medical review, and reporting

Signal Detection, including adverse event logging, analysis, review, and reporting Risk Management System, including risk evaluation and risk mitigation

Therapeutic Area:



Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Respiratory Systems Others

End Use:



Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies Others

Regional Analysis:



Northern Mexico

Central Mexico

Southern Mexico Others

Competitive Landscape

The Mexico pharmacovigilance market report evaluates the competitive environment through market structure analysis, key player positioning, competitive dashboards, company evaluation quadrants, and leading business strategies. It also includes detailed profiles of major companies operating in the market, providing insight into their capabilities, market presence, and strategic priorities.

Key Questions Addressed



How has the Mexico pharmacovigilance market performed, and what is its outlook through 2034?

Which regulatory, technological, healthcare, and pharmaceutical trends are influencing market growth?

How is the market segmented by service provider, product life cycle, type, process flow, therapeutic area, end use, and region?

What are the principal stages in the Mexico pharmacovigilance value chain?

What key opportunities and challenges affect market participants?

How is the competitive landscape structured, and which strategies are supporting company growth? What is the level of competition among pharmacovigilance service providers and industry stakeholders in Mexico?

Key Attributes

