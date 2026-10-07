Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Biologics And Automation Drive 5.88% CAGR And USD 990.55 Billion Opportunity

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Drug Development, Sales Channel, Therapy Area, Prescription, Age Group, Formulation, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical manufacturing market was valued at an estimated USD 616.15 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 990.55 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.88% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for advanced therapeutics, biologics, biosimilars, and high-volume generic drugs.

Increasing rates of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and respiratory disorders, are contributing to sustained demand for pharmaceutical products. Growth in healthcare expenditure, expanding patient populations, and the introduction of advanced treatments are encouraging pharmaceutical manufacturers to increase production capacity while maintaining product quality, safety, and regulatory compliance.

Drug approvals are also supporting pharmaceutical manufacturing market growth. In 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 32 novel drugs, reflecting continued innovation across the pharmaceutical sector and creating additional requirements for scalable, reliable manufacturing processes.

Manufacturers are investing in automation, continuous manufacturing, and high-precision bioprocessing technologies to improve efficiency, optimize production, and strengthen quality control. These technologies can help companies reduce operating costs, accelerate output, and meet stringent regulatory requirements across global markets.

The rapid evolution of drug development technologies is transforming pharmaceutical production strategies. Greater adoption of biologics, biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and personalized medicines requires flexible manufacturing infrastructure and specialized processing capabilities. Pharmaceutical companies are consequently expanding in-house capacity while also using outsourced manufacturing services to access technical expertise, improve operational flexibility, and respond to changing demand.

Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Report Segmentation

The report analyzes pharmaceutical manufacturing market revenue at global, regional, and country levels. It examines industry trends and growth opportunities across key segments from 2021 to 2033.

Molecule Type Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033



Biologics & Biosimilars (Large Molecules)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Cell & Gene Therapy

Other Biologics Conventional Drugs (Small Molecules)

Drug Development Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033



In-house Outsource

Formulation Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033



Tablets

Capsules

Injectable

Sprays

Suspensions

Powders Other Formulations

Route of Administration Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033



Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Inhalations Other Routes of Administration

Therapy Area Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033



Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

Pain

Diabetes

Cancer

Respiratory Diseases Other Diseases

Prescription Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033



Prescription Medicines Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicines

Age Group Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033



Children & Adolescents

Adults Geriatric

Sales Channel Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033



Retail Non-retail

Regional Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Kuwait

Key Benefits of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess market performance across major molecule types, formulations, therapy areas, sales channels, and geographic regions.

Market forecasts: Review revenue estimates and projections through 2033 to support investment planning and strategic decision-making.

Competitive intelligence: Evaluate the market presence, positioning, and strategies of leading pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Growth opportunity analysis: Identify emerging revenue opportunities associated with biologics, biosimilars, advanced therapies, automation, and outsourced manufacturing.

Industry trend assessment: Understand the technological, regulatory, demographic, and healthcare trends influencing global pharmaceutical production.

Strategic recommendations: Apply actionable insights to capacity planning, market entry, product development, partnership evaluation, and long-term business growth. Innovation tracking: Monitor relevant product developments and manufacturing advances to strengthen competitive positioning.

The report provides market intelligence for pharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturers, healthcare organizations, investors, technology providers, and other stakeholders seeking to evaluate the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing. Its segment-level and regional forecasts support market assessment, competitive strategy, resource allocation, and the identification of high-growth opportunities through 2033.

Key Attributes:

