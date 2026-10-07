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Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Biologics And Automation Drive 5.88% CAGR And USD 990.55 Billion Opportunity


2026-10-07 07:18:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation, continuous manufacturing and precision bioprocessing can cut costs, optimize output, improve compliance and capture demand for biologics and advanced therapies.

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Drug Development, Sales Channel, Therapy Area, Prescription, Age Group, Formulation, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical manufacturing market was valued at an estimated USD 616.15 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 990.55 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.88% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for advanced therapeutics, biologics, biosimilars, and high-volume generic drugs.

Increasing rates of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and respiratory disorders, are contributing to sustained demand for pharmaceutical products. Growth in healthcare expenditure, expanding patient populations, and the introduction of advanced treatments are encouraging pharmaceutical manufacturers to increase production capacity while maintaining product quality, safety, and regulatory compliance.

Drug approvals are also supporting pharmaceutical manufacturing market growth. In 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 32 novel drugs, reflecting continued innovation across the pharmaceutical sector and creating additional requirements for scalable, reliable manufacturing processes.

Manufacturers are investing in automation, continuous manufacturing, and high-precision bioprocessing technologies to improve efficiency, optimize production, and strengthen quality control. These technologies can help companies reduce operating costs, accelerate output, and meet stringent regulatory requirements across global markets.

The rapid evolution of drug development technologies is transforming pharmaceutical production strategies. Greater adoption of biologics, biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and personalized medicines requires flexible manufacturing infrastructure and specialized processing capabilities. Pharmaceutical companies are consequently expanding in-house capacity while also using outsourced manufacturing services to access technical expertise, improve operational flexibility, and respond to changing demand.

Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Report Segmentation

The report analyzes pharmaceutical manufacturing market revenue at global, regional, and country levels. It examines industry trends and growth opportunities across key segments from 2021 to 2033.

Molecule Type Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033

  • Biologics & Biosimilars (Large Molecules)
  • Monoclonal Antibodies
  • Vaccines
  • Cell & Gene Therapy
  • Other Biologics
  • Conventional Drugs (Small Molecules)

Drug Development Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033

  • In-house
  • Outsource

Formulation Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033

  • Tablets
  • Capsules
  • Injectable
  • Sprays
  • Suspensions
  • Powders
  • Other Formulations

Route of Administration Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033

  • Oral
  • Topical
  • Parenteral
  • Inhalations
  • Other Routes of Administration

Therapy Area Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033

  • Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)
  • Pain
  • Diabetes
  • Cancer
  • Respiratory Diseases
  • Other Diseases

Prescription Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033

  • Prescription Medicines
  • Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicines

Age Group Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033

  • Children & Adolescents
  • Adults
  • Geriatric

Sales Channel Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033

  • Retail
  • Non-retail

Regional Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark
  • Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea
  • Latin America: Brazil and Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Kuwait

Key Benefits of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Report

  • Comprehensive market analysis: Assess market performance across major molecule types, formulations, therapy areas, sales channels, and geographic regions.
  • Market forecasts: Review revenue estimates and projections through 2033 to support investment planning and strategic decision-making.
  • Competitive intelligence: Evaluate the market presence, positioning, and strategies of leading pharmaceutical manufacturers.
  • Growth opportunity analysis: Identify emerging revenue opportunities associated with biologics, biosimilars, advanced therapies, automation, and outsourced manufacturing.
  • Industry trend assessment: Understand the technological, regulatory, demographic, and healthcare trends influencing global pharmaceutical production.
  • Strategic recommendations: Apply actionable insights to capacity planning, market entry, product development, partnership evaluation, and long-term business growth.
  • Innovation tracking: Monitor relevant product developments and manufacturing advances to strengthen competitive positioning.

The report provides market intelligence for pharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturers, healthcare organizations, investors, technology providers, and other stakeholders seeking to evaluate the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing. Its segment-level and regional forecasts support market assessment, competitive strategy, resource allocation, and the identification of high-growth opportunities through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 90
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $616.15 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $990.55 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Molecule Type
1.2.2. Drug Development Type
1.2.3. Formulation
1.2.4. Routes of Administration
1.2.5. Therapy Area
1.2.6. Prescription
1.2.7. Age Group
1.2.8. Sales Channel
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Purchased Database
1.5.2. Internal Database
1.5.3. Secondary Sources
1.5.4. Primary Research
1.6. Information Analysis
1.6.1. Data Analysis Models
1.7. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.8. Model Details
1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.9. List of Secondary Sources
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Business Environment Analysis
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 4. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Molecule Type Business Analysis
4.1. Molecule Type Market Share, 2025 & 2033
4.2. Molecule Type Segment Dashboard
4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Molecule Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
4.4. Biologics & Biosimilars (Large Molecules)
4.4.1. Biologics & Biosimilars (Large Molecules) Market Estimates & Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
4.5. Conventional Drugs (Small Molecules)
4.5.1. Conventional Drugs (Small Molecules) Market Estimates & Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 5. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Drug Development Business Analysis
5.1. Drug Development Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.2. Drug Development Segment Dashboard
5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Drug Development, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
5.4. Outsource
5.4.1. Outsource Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
5.5. In-house
5.5.1. In-house Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Formulation Business Analysis
6.1. Formulation Market Share, 2025 & 2033
6.2. Formulation Segment Dashboard
6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Formulation, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
6.4. Tablets
6.4.1. Tablets Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.5. Capsules
6.5.1. Capsules Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.6. Injectable
6.6.1. Injectable Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.7. Sprays
6.7.1. Sprays Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.8. Suspensions
6.8.1. Suspensions Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.9. Powders
6.9.1. Powders Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.10. Other
6.10.1. Other Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Route of Administration Business Analysis
7.1. Route of Administration Market Share, 2025 & 2033
7.2. Route of Administration Segment Dashboard
7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Route of Administration, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4. Oral
7.4.1. Oral Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
7.5. Topical
7.5.1. Topical Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
7.6. Parenteral
7.6.1. Parenteral Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
7.7. Inhalations
7.7.1. Inhalations Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
7.8. Other
7.8.1. Other Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 8. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Therapy Area Business Analysis
8.1. Therapy Area Market Share, 2025 & 2033
8.2. Therapy Area Segment Dashboard
8.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Therapy Area, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
8.4. Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)
8.4.1. Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
8.5. Pain
8.5.1. Pain Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
8.6. Diabetes
8.6.1. Diabetes Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
8.7. Cancer
8.7.1. Cancer Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
8.8. Respiratory Diseases
8.8.1. Respiratory Diseases Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
8.9. Other
8.9.1. Other Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 9. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Prescription Business Analysis
9.1. Prescription Market Share, 2025 & 2033
9.2. Prescription Segment Dashboard
9.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Prescription, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
9.4. Prescription Medicine
9.4.1. Prescription Medicine Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
9.5. Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicines
9.5.1. Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicines Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 10. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Age Group Business Analysis
10.1. Age Group Market Share, 2025 & 2033
10.2. Age Group Segment Dashboard
10.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Age Group, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
10.4. Children & Adolescents
10.4.1. Children & Adolescents Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
10.5. Adult
10.5.1. Adult Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
10.6. Geriatric
10.6.1. Geriatric Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 11. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Sales Channel Business Analysis
11.1. Sales Channel Market Share, 2025 & 2033
11.2. Sales Channel Segment Dashboard
11.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Sales Channel, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
11.4. Retail
11.4.1. Retail Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
11.5. Non-Retail
11.5.1. Non-Retail Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 12. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
12.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
12.2. Regional Market Dashboard
12.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033:
12.4. North America
12.4.1. North America Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
12.4.2. U.S.
12.4.3. Canada
12.4.4. Mexico
12.5. Europe
12.5.1. Europe Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
12.5.2. UK
12.5.3. Germany
12.5.4. France
12.5.5. Italy
12.5.6. Spain
12.5.7. Denmark
12.5.8. Sweden
12.5.9. Norway
12.6. Asia-Pacific
12.6.1. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
12.6.2. Japan
12.6.3. China
12.6.4. India
12.6.5. Australia
12.6.6. South Korea
12.6.7. Thailand
12.7. Latin America
12.7.1. Latin America Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
12.7.2. Brazil
12.7.3. Argentina
12.8. Middle East and Africa
12.8.1. Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
12.8.2. South Africa
12.8.3. Saudi Arabia
12.8.4. UAE
12.8.5. Kuwait
Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Participant Overview
13.2. Company Market Position Analysis
13.3. Company Categorization
13.4. Strategy Mapping
13.5. Company Profiles/Listing
13.5.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
13.5.2. Novartis AG
13.5.3. GSK plc
13.5.4. Pfizer, Inc.
13.5.5. Merck & Co., Inc.
13.5.6. AstraZeneca
13.5.7. Johnson & Johnson
13.5.8. Sanofi SA
13.5.9. Eli Lilly and Company
13.5.10. AbbVie, Inc.
13.5.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
13.5.12. Wuxi Apptec
13.5.13. Samsung Biologics
13.5.14. FUJIFILM Biotechnologies
13.5.15. Lonza
13.5.16. Catalent, Inc.
13.5.17. Jubilant Pharmova Limited
List of Tables [235]
List of Figures [123]
Companies Featured

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Novartis AG
  • GSK plc
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • AstraZeneca
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Sanofi SA
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • AbbVie, Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Wuxi Apptec
  • Samsung Biologics
  • FUJIFILM Biotechnologies
  • Lonza
  • Catalent, Inc.
  • Jubilant Pharmova Limited

For more information about this report visit

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