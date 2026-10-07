Lantronix CEO To Meet With Investors And Defense Customers At AUSA 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO Saleel Awsare to discuss unmanned systems revenue growth, the company's Blue UAS listing and its move up the value chain in defense unmanned systems

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global provider of Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions that power NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure and resilient enterprise networks, today announced that President and CEO Saleel Awsare will attend the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) 2026 Annual Meeting and Exposition, Oct. 12–14 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., where he will hold meetings with investors, defense customers and partners.

“Our unmanned systems business went from a minimal contribution to $12.6 million in revenue in fiscal 2026, and customers are now asking for more than a compute module,” said Saleel Awsare, president and CEO of Lantronix.“That demand is moving Lantronix up the value chain toward integrated edge AI for autonomous systems, and AUSA puts us in front of the defense customers and partners driving it.”

Discussion topics will include:



Unmanned systems revenue of $12.6 million in fiscal 2026, up from a minimal contribution in fiscal 2025

The recent Blue UAS Framework listing of the Open-QTM 8550CS System-on-Module, expanding access to U.S. defense and government programs

Demand tied to the Department of War's $1.1 billion Drone Dominance Program, Europe and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) markets Over 30 active engagements across defense, commercial, public safety and counter-UAS, with customers and partners including Sightline, AVT Australia, Swarmer and Unusual Machines



Investors interested in meeting with Lantronix during AUSA should contact Gateway Group at ....

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions that power NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure and resilient enterprise networks. It delivers intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications, enabling customers to optimize operations, enhance security and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications ranging from mission-critical autonomous platforms and edge analytics for critical infrastructure to intelligent surveillance and secure network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today's AI-driven world. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements concerning Lantronix's participation in the AUSA 2026 Annual Meeting and Exposition, customer demand for integrated edge AI solutions for autonomous systems, and Lantronix's positioning to capitalize on opportunities in the drone and defense technology markets. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers' and vendors' supply chains due to changes in U.S. or foreign government trade policies, including recently increased or future tariffs, a pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent conflicts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; changes in defense spending or procurement programs, including the Drone Dominance Program; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on Aug. 27, 2026, including in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties about which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

©2026 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover and Greg Robles

Gateway Group, Inc.

...

Media Contact:

Diana Puckett

...