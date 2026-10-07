Global Kickboxing Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast By Product, Channel, Application, And Region, 2026-2034 Market To Reach USD 809.6 Million At 7.63% CAGR
Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Kickboxing Equipment Market Size by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global kickboxing equipment market reached USD 409.6 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 809.6 Million by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.63% during 2026-2034. Increasing participation in kickboxing, growing awareness of physical fitness, government support for sports programs, and broader access to products through retail and e-commerce channels are supporting market growth.
Demand for kickboxing equipment is rising as more consumers participate in combat sports for fitness, recreation, athletic development, and competition. Kickboxing can support strength, flexibility, endurance, body composition, and respiratory fitness, encouraging individuals to incorporate the sport into their exercise routines. This trend is increasing sales of gloves, head guards, shin guards, foot guards, hand wraps, mouthpieces, pads, and shields designed for training, sparring, and competition.
Kickboxing Equipment Market Trends
The expanding number of kickboxing clubs, fitness centers, sports associations, and training institutions is creating consistent demand for protective and performance equipment. Commercial facilities regularly purchase products for classes, athlete development, and competitive events, while individual consumers are investing in personal equipment for safety, hygiene, comfort, and performance.
Government initiatives are also influencing the global kickboxing equipment market. Authorities in several countries are promoting protective gear requirements, organizing tournaments and leagues, improving sports infrastructure, and introducing kickboxing programs in schools. These measures are helping increase participation among children, amateur athletes, and professional competitors while strengthening safety standards across the sport.
Manufacturers and retailers are using digital marketing, athlete partnerships, celebrity endorsements, and influencer campaigns to improve brand visibility and reach new customers. Product accessibility is also increasing through hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty sports stores, and online marketplaces. E-commerce platforms provide broad product selections, doorstep delivery, customer reviews, and multiple payment options, making equipment easier to purchase across developed and emerging markets.
Market Segmentation
The kickboxing equipment market report analyzes industry performance by product type, distribution channel, application, and region, with forecasts covering 2026-2034.
By Product Type:
- Pads and shields Gloves Hand wraps Shin guards Head guards Foot guards Other equipment
Gloves represented the largest product segment. Their leading position reflects widespread use across training, sparring, fitness classes, and competitive kickboxing. Continued product development focused on padding, wrist support, durability, ventilation, and fit is expected to support this segment.
By Distribution Channel:
- Online Offline
Offline channels accounted for the largest market share in 2025. Specialty stores, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and hypermarkets allow customers to assess fit, materials, protection, and comfort before purchasing. Online sales are also gaining momentum due to greater product availability, competitive pricing, convenient delivery, and growing consumer confidence in digital shopping.
By Application:
- Individual Commercial
The commercial segment held the largest market share, supported by purchases from kickboxing clubs, gyms, training academies, schools, associations, and event organizers. The individual segment is benefiting from growing interest in home workouts, personal training, recreational sports, and amateur competition.
Regional Market Outlook
The report covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Key countries analyzed include the United States, Canada, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, and Mexico.
Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for kickboxing equipment. Its leadership is supported by strong participation in combat sports, expanding retail access, government sports initiatives, rising fitness awareness, and improving athletic infrastructure. The region also benefits from established martial arts cultures and a growing network of clubs and training facilities.
Competitive Landscape
The global kickboxing equipment market includes international brands and specialized combat sports suppliers competing through product innovation, quality, pricing, athlete partnerships, retail expansion, and digital engagement. Companies covered in the report include Adidas AG, Budoland, Century Kickboxing, Everlast Worldwide Inc. (Frasers Group plc), Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., Last Round Equipment, Revgear, Ringside, SMAI, Title Boxing LLC, and Wesing Sports. The report also includes additional participants and detailed company profiles.
The market analysis evaluates growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, regional performance, product demand, distribution trends, application segments, competitive structure, and the leading companies shaping the global kickboxing equipment industry through 2034.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Kickboxing Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Pads and Shields
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Gloves
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Hand Wraps
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Shin Guards
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Head Guards
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Foot Guards
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Online
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Offline
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Individual
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Commercial
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia-Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
10.1 Overview
10.2 Drivers
10.3 Restraints
10.4 Opportunities
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Adidas AG
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Budoland
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Century Kickboxing
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Everlast Worldwide Inc. (Frasers Group plc)
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Hayabusa Fightwear Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Last Round Equipment
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Revgear
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Ringside
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 SMAI
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Title Boxing LLC
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Wesing Sports
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
List of Figures [81]
List of Tables [7]
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