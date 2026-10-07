Global Kickboxing Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast By Product, Channel, Application, And Region, 2026-2034 Market To Reach USD 809.6 Million At 7.63% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through influencer marketing, e-commerce expansion and wider retail reach, while targeting gloves, commercial buyers and Asia-Pacific demand

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Kickboxing Equipment Market Size by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kickboxing equipment market reached USD 409.6 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 809.6 Million by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.63% during 2026-2034. Increasing participation in kickboxing, growing awareness of physical fitness, government support for sports programs, and broader access to products through retail and e-commerce channels are supporting market growth.

Demand for kickboxing equipment is rising as more consumers participate in combat sports for fitness, recreation, athletic development, and competition. Kickboxing can support strength, flexibility, endurance, body composition, and respiratory fitness, encouraging individuals to incorporate the sport into their exercise routines. This trend is increasing sales of gloves, head guards, shin guards, foot guards, hand wraps, mouthpieces, pads, and shields designed for training, sparring, and competition.

Kickboxing Equipment Market Trends

The expanding number of kickboxing clubs, fitness centers, sports associations, and training institutions is creating consistent demand for protective and performance equipment. Commercial facilities regularly purchase products for classes, athlete development, and competitive events, while individual consumers are investing in personal equipment for safety, hygiene, comfort, and performance.

Government initiatives are also influencing the global kickboxing equipment market. Authorities in several countries are promoting protective gear requirements, organizing tournaments and leagues, improving sports infrastructure, and introducing kickboxing programs in schools. These measures are helping increase participation among children, amateur athletes, and professional competitors while strengthening safety standards across the sport.

Manufacturers and retailers are using digital marketing, athlete partnerships, celebrity endorsements, and influencer campaigns to improve brand visibility and reach new customers. Product accessibility is also increasing through hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty sports stores, and online marketplaces. E-commerce platforms provide broad product selections, doorstep delivery, customer reviews, and multiple payment options, making equipment easier to purchase across developed and emerging markets.

Market Segmentation

The kickboxing equipment market report analyzes industry performance by product type, distribution channel, application, and region, with forecasts covering 2026-2034.

By Product Type:



Pads and shields

Gloves

Hand wraps

Shin guards

Head guards

Foot guards Other equipment

Gloves represented the largest product segment. Their leading position reflects widespread use across training, sparring, fitness classes, and competitive kickboxing. Continued product development focused on padding, wrist support, durability, ventilation, and fit is expected to support this segment.

By Distribution Channel:



Online Offline

Offline channels accounted for the largest market share in 2025. Specialty stores, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and hypermarkets allow customers to assess fit, materials, protection, and comfort before purchasing. Online sales are also gaining momentum due to greater product availability, competitive pricing, convenient delivery, and growing consumer confidence in digital shopping.

By Application:



Individual Commercial

The commercial segment held the largest market share, supported by purchases from kickboxing clubs, gyms, training academies, schools, associations, and event organizers. The individual segment is benefiting from growing interest in home workouts, personal training, recreational sports, and amateur competition.

Regional Market Outlook

The report covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Key countries analyzed include the United States, Canada, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, and Mexico.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for kickboxing equipment. Its leadership is supported by strong participation in combat sports, expanding retail access, government sports initiatives, rising fitness awareness, and improving athletic infrastructure. The region also benefits from established martial arts cultures and a growing network of clubs and training facilities.

Competitive Landscape

The global kickboxing equipment market includes international brands and specialized combat sports suppliers competing through product innovation, quality, pricing, athlete partnerships, retail expansion, and digital engagement. Companies covered in the report include Adidas AG, Budoland, Century Kickboxing, Everlast Worldwide Inc. (Frasers Group plc), Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., Last Round Equipment, Revgear, Ringside, SMAI, Title Boxing LLC, and Wesing Sports. The report also includes additional participants and detailed company profiles.

The market analysis evaluates growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, regional performance, product demand, distribution trends, application segments, competitive structure, and the leading companies shaping the global kickboxing equipment industry through 2034.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Kickboxing Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Pads and Shields

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Gloves

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Hand Wraps

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Shin Guards

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Head Guards

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Foot Guards

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Online

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Offline

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Individual

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast

10 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

10.1 Overview

10.2 Drivers

10.3 Restraints

10.4 Opportunities

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Adidas AG

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Budoland

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Century Kickboxing

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Everlast Worldwide Inc. (Frasers Group plc)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Hayabusa Fightwear Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Last Round Equipment

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Revgear

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Ringside

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 SMAI

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Title Boxing LLC

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Wesing Sports

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

List of Figures [81]

List of Tables [7]

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