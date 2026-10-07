Global Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI And Cell & Gene Therapy Outsourcing Drive 10.3% CAGR To $32.30 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$14.88 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$32.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Type
1.2.2. Product
1.2.3. Service
1.2.4. Therapeutic Area
1.2.5. End Use
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased Database
1.4.2. Internal Database
1.4.3. Secondary Sources
1.4.4. Primary Research
1.5. Information or Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data Analysis Models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis
1.7.3. Bottom-Up Approach
1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Abbreviations
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Rising Demand for Biologics
3.2.1.2. Increasing Outsourcing Trends Among Pharmaceutical Companies
3.2.1.3. Growing Requirements for Personalized Medicine Cell & Gene Therapies
3.2.1.4. Rising Technological Advancements in Clinical Trial Management
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. High Operational Costs and Complex Biologics Development Processes
3.2.2.2. Stringent Regulatory Requirements and Compliance Challenges Across Global Markets
3.3. Technology Landscape
3.4. Pricing Model Analysis
3.5. Tariff Impact Analysis
3.6. Value Chain Analysis
3.6.1. Supply Trends
3.6.2. Demand Trends
3.7. Market Analysis Tools
3.7.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.7.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis
Chapter 4. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By Type: Segment Dashboard
4.2. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By Type: Movement Analysis
4.3. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Type, 2021 - 2033
4.4. Drug Discovery
4.4.1. Drug Discovery Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Target Validation
4.4.2.1. Target Validation Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3. Lead Identification
4.4.3.1. Lead Identification Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.4. Lead Optimization
4.4.4.1. Lead Optimization Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Pre-Clinical
4.5.1. Pre-Clinical Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Clinical
4.6.1. Clinical Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6.2. Phase I Trial Services
4.6.2.1. Phase I Trial Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6.3. Phase II Trial Services
4.6.3.1. Phase II Trial Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6.4. Phase III Trial Services
4.6.4.1. Phase III Trial Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6.5. Phase IV Trial Services
4.6.5.1. Phase IV Trial Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By Product: Segment Dashboard
5.2. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By Product: Movement Analysis
5.3. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033
5.4. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
5.4.1. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)
5.5.1. Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Bispecific/Multispecific Antibodies
5.6.1. Bispecific/Multispecific Antibodies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Recombinant Proteins & Enzymes
5.7.1. Recombinant Proteins & Enzymes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.8. Vaccines
5.8.1. Vaccines Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.9. Cell & Gene Therapies
5.9.1. Cell & Gene Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.10. Nucleic Acid-Based Therapeutics
5.10.1. Nucleic Acid-Based Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.11. Others
5.11.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By Service: Segment Dashboard
6.2. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By Service: Movement Analysis
6.3. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Service, 2021 - 2033
6.4. Project Management/Clinical Supply Management
6.4.1. Project Management/Clinical Supply Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Data Management
6.5.1. Data Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Regulatory/Medical Affairs
6.6.1. Regulatory/Medical Affairs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Medical Writing
6.7.1. Medical Writing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Clinical Monitoring
6.8.1. Clinical Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.9. Quality Management/ Assurance
6.9.1. Quality Management/ Assurance Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.10. Bio-statistics
6.10.1. Bio-statistics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.11. Investigator Payments
6.11.1. Investigator Payments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.12. Laboratory
6.12.1. Laboratory Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.12.2. Sterility Testing
6.12.2.1. Sterility Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.12.3. Container/Closure Testing
6.12.3.1. Container/Closure Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.12.4. Extractables and Leachable Testing
6.12.4.1. Extractables and Leachable Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.12.5. Environmental Monitoring (Including Microbiology Testing)
6.12.5.1. Environmental Monitoring (Including Microbiology Testing) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.12.6. Disinfectant Efficacy Studies
6.12.6.1. Disinfectant Efficacy Studies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.12.7. Other Laboratory Services
6.12.7.1. Other Laboratory Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.13. Patient and Site Recruitment
6.13.1. Patient and Site Recruitment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.14. Technology
6.14.1. Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.15. Other Services
6.15.1. Other Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By Therapeutic Area: Segment Dashboard
7.2. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By Therapeutic Area: Movement Analysis
7.3. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033
7.4. Oncology
7.4.1. Oncology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. CNS Disorders
7.5.1. CNS Disorders Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Infectious Diseases
7.6.1. Infectious Diseases Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Immunological Disorders
7.7.1. Immunological Disorders Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.8. Cardiovascular Diseases
7.8.1. Cardiovascular Diseases Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.9. Respiratory Disorders
7.9.1. Respiratory Disorders Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.10. Diabetes
7.10.1. Diabetes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.11. Ophthalmology
7.11.1. Ophthalmology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.12. Pain Management
7.12.1. Pain Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.13. Others
7.13.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By End Use: Segment Dashboard
8.2. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By End Use: Movement Analysis
8.3. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033
8.4. Large Biopharmaceutical Companies
8.4.1. Large Biopharmaceutical Companies Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Small & Mid-Sized Biopharmaceutical Companies
8.5.1. Small & Mid-Sized Biopharmaceutical Companies Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6. Others
8.6.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Regional Market Dashboard
9.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
9.3. North America
9.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.3.2. U.S.
9.3.3. Canada
9.3.4. Mexico
9.4. Europe
9.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.4.2. UK
9.4.3. Germany
9.4.4. France
9.4.5. Italy
9.4.6. Spain
9.4.7. Denmark
9.4.8. Sweden
9.4.9. Norway
9.5. Asia Pacific
9.5.1. Asia Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.5.2. Japan
9.5.3. China
9.5.4. India
9.5.5. Thailand
9.5.6. South Korea
9.5.7. Australia
9.6. Latin America
9.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.6.2. Brazil
9.6.3. Argentina
9.7. MEA
9.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.7.2. South Africa
9.7.3. Saudi Arabia
9.7.4. UAE
9.7.5. Kuwait
9.7.6. Oman
9.7.7. Qatar
9.8. Country-Level Analysis Framework
9.8.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.8.2. Competitive Scenario
9.8.3. Regulatory Framework
9.8.4. Country Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Key Participant Categorization
10.1.1. Market Leaders
10.1.2. Emerging Players
10.2. Market Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)
10.3. Company Profiles
10.3.1. Lonza Group AG
10.3.2. WuXi Biologics / WuXi AppTec
10.3.3. Samsung Biologics
10.3.4. Catalent, Inc.
10.3.5. Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
10.3.6. AGC Biologics
10.3.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific (Patheon)
10.3.8. Boehringer Ingelheim (BioXcellence)
10.3.9. Charles River Laboratories
10.3.10. Parexel International
10.3.11. IQVIA
10.3.12. Medpace Holdings, Inc.
10.3.13. Syngene International
10.3.14. Eurofins Scientific
10.3.15. KBI Biopharma
10.4. Company Profile Analysis Framework
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financial Performance
10.4.3. Service Benchmarking
10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
Companies Featured
- Lonza Group AG WuXi Biologics / WuXi AppTec Samsung Biologics Catalent, Inc. Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies AGC Biologics Thermo Fisher Scientific (Patheon) Boehringer Ingelheim (BioXcellence) Charles River Laboratories Parexel International IQVIA Medpace Holdings, Inc. Syngene International Eurofins Scientific KBI Biopharma
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