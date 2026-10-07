Global Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI And Cell & Gene Therapy Outsourcing Drive 10.3% CAGR To $32.30 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outsource biologics R&D to specialized, AI-enabled CROs to cut costs, shorten trial cycles, optimize resources, improve compliance, and accelerate therapies to market. Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biologics Contract Research Organizations Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Product, Service, Therapeutic Area, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Biologics Contract Research Organizations Market to Reach USD 32.30 Billion by 2033 The global biologics contract research organizations market was valued at an estimated USD 14.88 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 32.30 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.3% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising biologics development, increased pharmaceutical outsourcing, demand for personalized medicine, and continued investment in cell & gene therapies. Biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly relying on biologics contract research organizations (CROs) for specialized research, clinical development, bioanalytical testing, regulatory support, and manufacturing-related services. Demand is particularly strong for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, antibody-based products, and cell & gene therapies. The scientific and regulatory complexity of these products has increased the need for external expertise and infrastructure that may not be available in-house. Biologics CROs help sponsors improve trial design, maintain regulatory compliance, manage complex data, reduce development costs, and accelerate clinical timelines. Their capabilities are becoming increasingly important as biologics pipelines expand and sponsors pursue advanced therapies across oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, central nervous system disorders, and other high-priority therapeutic areas. Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, and automation are also reshaping biologics CRO operations. AI-enabled platforms are improving clinical trial design, patient monitoring, data management, regulatory documentation, and resource allocation. These technologies can reduce development cycle times by approximately 18% on average while supporting faster decision-making and more efficient trial execution. Additional advances in electronic data capture (EDC), decentralized clinical trial solutions, predictive modeling, bioinformatics, and real-time monitoring are strengthening operational transparency and data quality. Technology-driven clinical trial management can improve patient recruitment, reduce errors, enhance compliance, and support more timely assessments of trial performance. As biologics research becomes increasingly data-intensive, CROs with advanced digital capabilities are positioned to attract greater outsourcing demand. Stringent regulatory requirements represent another important market driver. Biologics submissions often require specialized documentation, validated analytical methods, quality management systems, and extensive safety and efficacy data. CROs with expertise in global regulatory standards can help sponsors navigate these requirements and prepare high-quality submissions across multiple jurisdictions. Global Biologics Contract Research Organizations Market Report Segmentation The report analyzes revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and assesses biologics CRO market trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by type, product, service, therapeutic area, end use, and region. Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Drug Discovery

Target Validation

Lead Identification

Lead Optimization

Pre-Clinical

Clinical

Phase I Trial Services

Phase II Trial Services

Phase III Trial Services Phase IV Trial Services Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Bispecific/Multispecific Antibodies

Recombinant Proteins & Enzymes

Vaccines

Cell & Gene Therapies

Nucleic Acid-Based Therapeutics Other Biologic Products Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Project Management/Clinical Supply Management

Data Management

Regulatory/Medical Affairs

Medical Writing

Clinical Monitoring

Quality Management/Assurance

Bio-statistics

Investigator Payments

Laboratory Services

Sterility Testing

Container/Closure Testing

Extractables and Leachables Testing

Environmental Monitoring, Including Microbiology Testing

Disinfectant Efficacy Studies

Patient and Site Recruitment

Technology Services Additional Support Services Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Oncology

CNS Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Diabetes

Ophthalmology

Pain Management Other Therapeutic Areas End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Large Biopharmaceutical Companies

Small & Mid-Sized Biopharmaceutical Companies Other End Users Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar The biologics contract research organizations market is expected to maintain strong growth as sponsors expand development pipelines, adopt advanced clinical technologies, and seek specialized partners capable of managing complex research and regulatory requirements. CROs combining scientific expertise, digital infrastructure, global operating capabilities, and robust quality systems are likely to play a central role in bringing innovative biologic therapies to market. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $32.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Type

1.2.2. Product

1.2.3. Service

1.2.4. Therapeutic Area

1.2.5. End Use

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. Internal Database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis

1.7.3. Bottom-Up Approach

1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Demand for Biologics

3.2.1.2. Increasing Outsourcing Trends Among Pharmaceutical Companies

3.2.1.3. Growing Requirements for Personalized Medicine Cell & Gene Therapies

3.2.1.4. Rising Technological Advancements in Clinical Trial Management

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Operational Costs and Complex Biologics Development Processes

3.2.2.2. Stringent Regulatory Requirements and Compliance Challenges Across Global Markets

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Pricing Model Analysis

3.5. Tariff Impact Analysis

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.6.1. Supply Trends

3.6.2. Demand Trends

3.7. Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.7.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By Type: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By Type: Movement Analysis

4.3. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Type, 2021 - 2033

4.4. Drug Discovery

4.4.1. Drug Discovery Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Target Validation

4.4.2.1. Target Validation Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Lead Identification

4.4.3.1. Lead Identification Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4. Lead Optimization

4.4.4.1. Lead Optimization Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Pre-Clinical

4.5.1. Pre-Clinical Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Clinical

4.6.1. Clinical Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Phase I Trial Services

4.6.2.1. Phase I Trial Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.3. Phase II Trial Services

4.6.3.1. Phase II Trial Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.4. Phase III Trial Services

4.6.4.1. Phase III Trial Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.5. Phase IV Trial Services

4.6.5.1. Phase IV Trial Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By Product: Segment Dashboard

5.2. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By Product: Movement Analysis

5.3. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033

5.4. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

5.4.1. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

5.5.1. Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Bispecific/Multispecific Antibodies

5.6.1. Bispecific/Multispecific Antibodies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Recombinant Proteins & Enzymes

5.7.1. Recombinant Proteins & Enzymes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.8. Vaccines

5.8.1. Vaccines Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.9. Cell & Gene Therapies

5.9.1. Cell & Gene Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.10. Nucleic Acid-Based Therapeutics

5.10.1. Nucleic Acid-Based Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.11. Others

5.11.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By Service: Segment Dashboard

6.2. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By Service: Movement Analysis

6.3. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Service, 2021 - 2033

6.4. Project Management/Clinical Supply Management

6.4.1. Project Management/Clinical Supply Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Data Management

6.5.1. Data Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Regulatory/Medical Affairs

6.6.1. Regulatory/Medical Affairs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Medical Writing

6.7.1. Medical Writing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.8. Clinical Monitoring

6.8.1. Clinical Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.9. Quality Management/ Assurance

6.9.1. Quality Management/ Assurance Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.10. Bio-statistics

6.10.1. Bio-statistics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.11. Investigator Payments

6.11.1. Investigator Payments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.12. Laboratory

6.12.1. Laboratory Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.12.2. Sterility Testing

6.12.2.1. Sterility Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.12.3. Container/Closure Testing

6.12.3.1. Container/Closure Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.12.4. Extractables and Leachable Testing

6.12.4.1. Extractables and Leachable Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.12.5. Environmental Monitoring (Including Microbiology Testing)

6.12.5.1. Environmental Monitoring (Including Microbiology Testing) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.12.6. Disinfectant Efficacy Studies

6.12.6.1. Disinfectant Efficacy Studies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.12.7. Other Laboratory Services

6.12.7.1. Other Laboratory Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.13. Patient and Site Recruitment

6.13.1. Patient and Site Recruitment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.14. Technology

6.14.1. Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.15. Other Services

6.15.1. Other Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By Therapeutic Area: Segment Dashboard

7.2. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By Therapeutic Area: Movement Analysis

7.3. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033

7.4. Oncology

7.4.1. Oncology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. CNS Disorders

7.5.1. CNS Disorders Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Infectious Diseases

7.6.1. Infectious Diseases Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Immunological Disorders

7.7.1. Immunological Disorders Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8. Cardiovascular Diseases

7.8.1. Cardiovascular Diseases Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9. Respiratory Disorders

7.9.1. Respiratory Disorders Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.10. Diabetes

7.10.1. Diabetes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.11. Ophthalmology

7.11.1. Ophthalmology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.12. Pain Management

7.12.1. Pain Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.13. Others

7.13.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By End Use: Segment Dashboard

8.2. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market, By End Use: Movement Analysis

8.3. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033

8.4. Large Biopharmaceutical Companies

8.4.1. Large Biopharmaceutical Companies Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Small & Mid-Sized Biopharmaceutical Companies

8.5.1. Small & Mid-Sized Biopharmaceutical Companies Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. Others

8.6.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Market Dashboard

9.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

9.3. North America

9.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.3.2. U.S.

9.3.3. Canada

9.3.4. Mexico

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.4.2. UK

9.4.3. Germany

9.4.4. France

9.4.5. Italy

9.4.6. Spain

9.4.7. Denmark

9.4.8. Sweden

9.4.9. Norway

9.5. Asia Pacific

9.5.1. Asia Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.5.2. Japan

9.5.3. China

9.5.4. India

9.5.5. Thailand

9.5.6. South Korea

9.5.7. Australia

9.6. Latin America

9.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.6.2. Brazil

9.6.3. Argentina

9.7. MEA

9.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.7.2. South Africa

9.7.3. Saudi Arabia

9.7.4. UAE

9.7.5. Kuwait

9.7.6. Oman

9.7.7. Qatar

9.8. Country-Level Analysis Framework

9.8.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.8.2. Competitive Scenario

9.8.3. Regulatory Framework

9.8.4. Country Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Key Participant Categorization

10.1.1. Market Leaders

10.1.2. Emerging Players

10.2. Market Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)

10.3. Company Profiles

10.3.1. Lonza Group AG

10.3.2. WuXi Biologics / WuXi AppTec

10.3.3. Samsung Biologics

10.3.4. Catalent, Inc.

10.3.5. Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

10.3.6. AGC Biologics

10.3.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific (Patheon)

10.3.8. Boehringer Ingelheim (BioXcellence)

10.3.9. Charles River Laboratories

10.3.10. Parexel International

10.3.11. IQVIA

10.3.12. Medpace Holdings, Inc.

10.3.13. Syngene International

10.3.14. Eurofins Scientific

10.3.15. KBI Biopharma

10.4. Company Profile Analysis Framework

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Service Benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



Companies Featured



Lonza Group AG

WuXi Biologics / WuXi AppTec

Samsung Biologics

Catalent, Inc.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

AGC Biologics

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Patheon)

Boehringer Ingelheim (BioXcellence)

Charles River Laboratories

Parexel International

IQVIA

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Syngene International

Eurofins Scientific KBI Biopharma

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