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Global Drug Screening Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 19.09 Billion As Rapid Testing And Regulatory Demand Drive 7.12% CAGR


2026-10-07 07:18:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America leads as rising substance abuse, tighter regulations, public funding and testing innovation drive demand across healthcare, workplaces and sports.

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug Screening Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Sample, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug screening market size was estimated at USD 11.08 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 11.80 billion in 2026 to USD 19.09 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.12% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global drug screening industry in 2025, accounting for the largest revenue share of 38.60%.

Market growth is being supported by rising substance abuse rates, stringent testing regulations, increased government funding, and continued technological advancements in screening equipment and testing methods. Demand is also increasing across healthcare, workplaces, criminal justice agencies, sports organizations, educational institutions, and drug treatment facilities. These sectors require reliable screening solutions to support substance abuse detection, regulatory compliance, safety programs, clinical decision-making, and treatment monitoring.

Innovation in rapid testing devices, laboratory instruments, sample collection technologies, and consumables is improving the availability and efficiency of drug screening. The growing adoption of urine, breath, oral fluid, and hair testing is expanding the range of applications available to healthcare providers, employers, government agencies, and individual users. Increasing awareness of workplace safety and public health concerns is expected to create further opportunities for drug screening product and service providers through 2033.

Global Drug Screening Market Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and evaluates current market trends across product, sample, end use, and regional segments from 2021 to 2033.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Instruments: Immunoassays Analyzers, Chromatography Instruments, Breath Analyzer, Fuel Cell Breath Analyzer, Semi-Conductor Breath Analyzer, and Others Breath Analyzer
  • Rapid Testing Devices: Urine Testing Devices, Drug Testing Cups, Dip Cards, Drug Testing Cassettes, and Oral Fluid Testing Devices
  • Consumables: Assay Kits, Sample Collection Devices, Calibrators & Controls, and Other Consumables
  • Additional categories: Services and Others

Sample Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Urine Samples
  • Breath Samples
  • Oral Fluid Samples
  • Hair Samples
  • Other Samples

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Hospitals
  • Criminal Justice & Law Enforcement Agencies
  • Workplaces
  • Drug Treatment Centers
  • Individual Users
  • Pain Management Centers
  • Schools & Colleges
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway
  • Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand
  • Latin America: Brazil and Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and UAE

North America's leading market position reflects strong regulatory oversight, established testing infrastructure, and broad adoption across healthcare, workplaces, and law enforcement. Meanwhile, evolving compliance requirements, expanding healthcare systems, and growing awareness of substance abuse management are expected to support demand across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of these regional developments and the competitive opportunities shaping the global drug screening market through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 125
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.08 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $19.09 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.1.1. Segment Definitions
1.1.1.1. Product Segment
1.1.1.2. Sample Segment
1.1.1.3. End Use Segment
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.3.1. Objectives
1.3.2. Objective - 1
1.3.3. Objective - 2
1.3.4. Objective - 3
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Purchased Database
1.5.2. Internal Database
1.5.3. Secondary Sources
1.5.4. Primary Research
1.6. Information or Data Analysis
1.6.1. Data Analysis Models
1.7. Market Formulation & Validation
1.8. Model Details
1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.9. List of Secondary Sources
1.10. List of Abbreviations
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Product & Sample Type Snapshot
2.3. End Use Snapshot
2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Increasing Drug and Alcohol Consumption
3.2.3. Growing Demand for Drug Screening Measures
3.2.4. Rise in Government Funding
3.2.5. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.5.1. False Positive and Negative Results Limiting the Drug Screening Process
3.2.5.2. Privacy Concerns Limiting the Expansion of Drug Screening Practices
3.3. Industry Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis
4.1. Drug Screening Market: Technology Movement Analysis
4.2. Product Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
4.3. Instruments
4.3.1. Immunoassay Analyzers
4.3.2. Chromatography Instruments
4.3.3. Breath Analyzers
4.3.3.1. Fuel Cell Breath Analyzers
4.3.3.2. Semi-Conductor Breath Analyzers
4.3.3.3. Other Breath Analyzers
4.4. Rapid Testing Devices
4.4.1. Urine Testing Devices
4.4.1.1. Drug Testing Cups
4.4.1.2. Dip Cards
4.4.1.3. Drug Testing Cassettes
4.4.2. Oral Fluid Testing Devices
4.5. Consumables
4.5.1. Assay Kits
4.5.2. Sample Collection Devices
4.5.3. Calibrators & Controls
4.5.4. Other Consumables
4.6. Services and Others
Chapter 5. Sample Business Analysis
5.1. Drug Screening Market: Sample Movement Analysis
5.2. Sample Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
5.3. Urine Samples
5.4. Breath Samples
5.5. Oral Fluid Samples
5.6. Hair Samples
5.7. Other Samples
Chapter 6. End Use Business Analysis
6.1. End Use Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
6.2. Hospitals
6.3. Criminal Justice & Law Enforcement Agencies
6.4. Workplaces
6.5. Drug Treatment Centers
6.6. Individual Users
6.7. Pain Management Centers
6.8. Schools & Colleges
6.9. Others
Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis
7.1. Drug Screening Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033
7.2. Regional and Country Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
7.2.1. Country Analysis Framework
7.2.1.1. Key Country Dynamics
7.2.1.2. Target Disease Prevalence
7.2.1.3. Competitive Scenario
7.2.1.4. Regulatory Framework
7.3. North America
7.3.1. SWOT Analysis
7.3.2. U.S.
7.3.3. Mexico
7.3.4. Canada
7.4. Europe
7.4.1. SWOT Analysis
7.4.2. UK
7.4.3. Germany
7.4.4. Spain
7.4.5. France
7.4.6. Italy
7.4.7. Denmark
7.4.8. Sweden
7.4.9. Norway
7.5. Asia Pacific
7.5.1. SWOT Analysis
7.5.2. Japan
7.5.3. China
7.5.4. India
7.5.5. South Korea
7.5.6. Australia
7.5.7. Thailand
7.6. Latin America
7.6.1. SWOT Analysis
7.6.2. Brazil
7.6.3. Argentina
7.7. MEA
7.7.1. SWOT Analysis
7.7.2. South Africa
7.7.3. UAE
7.7.4. Saudi Arabia
7.7.5. Kuwait
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company Categorization
8.2. Strategy Mapping
8.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022
8.4. Company Profile Framework
8.4.1. Overview
8.4.2. Financial Performance (Net Revenue/Sales/EBITDA/Gross Profit)
8.4.3. Technology Benchmarking
8.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.5. Company Profiles/Listing
8.5.1. Abbott
8.5.2. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
8.5.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
8.5.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
8.5.5. Siemens Healthcare AG
8.5.6. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
8.5.7. Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.
8.5.8. OraSure Technologies, Inc
8.5.9. Omega Laboratories, Inc.
8.5.10. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
8.5.11. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
List of Tables [94]
List of Figures [97]
Companies Featured

  • Abbott
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Siemens Healthcare AG
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  • Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.
  • OraSure Technologies, Inc.
  • Omega Laboratories, Inc.
  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

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