Global Drug Screening Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 19.09 Billion As Rapid Testing And Regulatory Demand Drive 7.12% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug Screening Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Sample, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug screening market size was estimated at USD 11.08 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 11.80 billion in 2026 to USD 19.09 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.12% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global drug screening industry in 2025, accounting for the largest revenue share of 38.60%.

Market growth is being supported by rising substance abuse rates, stringent testing regulations, increased government funding, and continued technological advancements in screening equipment and testing methods. Demand is also increasing across healthcare, workplaces, criminal justice agencies, sports organizations, educational institutions, and drug treatment facilities. These sectors require reliable screening solutions to support substance abuse detection, regulatory compliance, safety programs, clinical decision-making, and treatment monitoring.

Innovation in rapid testing devices, laboratory instruments, sample collection technologies, and consumables is improving the availability and efficiency of drug screening. The growing adoption of urine, breath, oral fluid, and hair testing is expanding the range of applications available to healthcare providers, employers, government agencies, and individual users. Increasing awareness of workplace safety and public health concerns is expected to create further opportunities for drug screening product and service providers through 2033.

Global Drug Screening Market Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and evaluates current market trends across product, sample, end use, and regional segments from 2021 to 2033.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Instruments: Immunoassays Analyzers, Chromatography Instruments, Breath Analyzer, Fuel Cell Breath Analyzer, Semi-Conductor Breath Analyzer, and Others Breath Analyzer

Rapid Testing Devices: Urine Testing Devices, Drug Testing Cups, Dip Cards, Drug Testing Cassettes, and Oral Fluid Testing Devices

Consumables: Assay Kits, Sample Collection Devices, Calibrators & Controls, and Other Consumables Additional categories: Services and Others

Sample Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Urine Samples

Breath Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Hair Samples Other Samples

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Hospitals

Criminal Justice & Law Enforcement Agencies

Workplaces

Drug Treatment Centers

Individual Users

Pain Management Centers

Schools & Colleges Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and UAE

North America's leading market position reflects strong regulatory oversight, established testing infrastructure, and broad adoption across healthcare, workplaces, and law enforcement. Meanwhile, evolving compliance requirements, expanding healthcare systems, and growing awareness of substance abuse management are expected to support demand across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of these regional developments and the competitive opportunities shaping the global drug screening market through 2033.

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