Global Drug Screening Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 19.09 Billion As Rapid Testing And Regulatory Demand Drive 7.12% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|125
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$11.08 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$19.09 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.1.1. Segment Definitions
1.1.1.1. Product Segment
1.1.1.2. Sample Segment
1.1.1.3. End Use Segment
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.3.1. Objectives
1.3.2. Objective - 1
1.3.3. Objective - 2
1.3.4. Objective - 3
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Purchased Database
1.5.2. Internal Database
1.5.3. Secondary Sources
1.5.4. Primary Research
1.6. Information or Data Analysis
1.6.1. Data Analysis Models
1.7. Market Formulation & Validation
1.8. Model Details
1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.9. List of Secondary Sources
1.10. List of Abbreviations
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Product & Sample Type Snapshot
2.3. End Use Snapshot
2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Increasing Drug and Alcohol Consumption
3.2.3. Growing Demand for Drug Screening Measures
3.2.4. Rise in Government Funding
3.2.5. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.5.1. False Positive and Negative Results Limiting the Drug Screening Process
3.2.5.2. Privacy Concerns Limiting the Expansion of Drug Screening Practices
3.3. Industry Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis
4.1. Drug Screening Market: Technology Movement Analysis
4.2. Product Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
4.3. Instruments
4.3.1. Immunoassay Analyzers
4.3.2. Chromatography Instruments
4.3.3. Breath Analyzers
4.3.3.1. Fuel Cell Breath Analyzers
4.3.3.2. Semi-Conductor Breath Analyzers
4.3.3.3. Other Breath Analyzers
4.4. Rapid Testing Devices
4.4.1. Urine Testing Devices
4.4.1.1. Drug Testing Cups
4.4.1.2. Dip Cards
4.4.1.3. Drug Testing Cassettes
4.4.2. Oral Fluid Testing Devices
4.5. Consumables
4.5.1. Assay Kits
4.5.2. Sample Collection Devices
4.5.3. Calibrators & Controls
4.5.4. Other Consumables
4.6. Services and Others
Chapter 5. Sample Business Analysis
5.1. Drug Screening Market: Sample Movement Analysis
5.2. Sample Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
5.3. Urine Samples
5.4. Breath Samples
5.5. Oral Fluid Samples
5.6. Hair Samples
5.7. Other Samples
Chapter 6. End Use Business Analysis
6.1. End Use Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
6.2. Hospitals
6.3. Criminal Justice & Law Enforcement Agencies
6.4. Workplaces
6.5. Drug Treatment Centers
6.6. Individual Users
6.7. Pain Management Centers
6.8. Schools & Colleges
6.9. Others
Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis
7.1. Drug Screening Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033
7.2. Regional and Country Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
7.2.1. Country Analysis Framework
7.2.1.1. Key Country Dynamics
7.2.1.2. Target Disease Prevalence
7.2.1.3. Competitive Scenario
7.2.1.4. Regulatory Framework
7.3. North America
7.3.1. SWOT Analysis
7.3.2. U.S.
7.3.3. Mexico
7.3.4. Canada
7.4. Europe
7.4.1. SWOT Analysis
7.4.2. UK
7.4.3. Germany
7.4.4. Spain
7.4.5. France
7.4.6. Italy
7.4.7. Denmark
7.4.8. Sweden
7.4.9. Norway
7.5. Asia Pacific
7.5.1. SWOT Analysis
7.5.2. Japan
7.5.3. China
7.5.4. India
7.5.5. South Korea
7.5.6. Australia
7.5.7. Thailand
7.6. Latin America
7.6.1. SWOT Analysis
7.6.2. Brazil
7.6.3. Argentina
7.7. MEA
7.7.1. SWOT Analysis
7.7.2. South Africa
7.7.3. UAE
7.7.4. Saudi Arabia
7.7.5. Kuwait
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company Categorization
8.2. Strategy Mapping
8.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022
8.4. Company Profile Framework
8.4.1. Overview
8.4.2. Financial Performance (Net Revenue/Sales/EBITDA/Gross Profit)
8.4.3. Technology Benchmarking
8.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.5. Company Profiles/Listing
8.5.1. Abbott
8.5.2. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
8.5.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
8.5.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
8.5.5. Siemens Healthcare AG
8.5.6. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
8.5.7. Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.
8.5.8. OraSure Technologies, Inc
8.5.9. Omega Laboratories, Inc.
8.5.10. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
8.5.11. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
List of Tables [94]
List of Figures [97]
Companies Featured
- Abbott Quest Diagnostics Incorporated F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Siemens Healthcare AG Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. OraSure Technologies, Inc. Omega Laboratories, Inc. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
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