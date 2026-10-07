United States Engineering Services Market Size, Share, Growth And Forecast 2026-2035 Infrastructure, Clean Energy, And CHIPS Act Fuel Growth To USD 240 Billion
Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Engineering Services Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Engineering Services Market was valued at USD 148 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 240 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2%. Growth is being supported by sustained investment in transportation, water infrastructure, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, defence, utilities, and commercial construction.
The market includes consulting and design engineering, process and plant engineering, construction engineering, project management, and specialised structural, environmental, and geotechnical services. Demand is entering one of its strongest cycles in decades following the introduction of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the CHIPS and Science Act. Together, these programmes are creating a multi-year pipeline of projects requiring feasibility studies, environmental assessments, technical design, engineering analysis, construction administration, and programme management.
Infrastructure and Clean Energy Drive Market Expansion
The USD 1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is generating substantial demand for civil engineering services. Programme allocations include USD 110 billion for roads and bridges, USD 66 billion for passenger and freight rail, USD 55 billion for water infrastructure, USD 65 billion for grid modernisation, and USD 42 billion for broadband. These investments are supporting engineering procurement across federal, state, and local government projects, with some transportation and water engineering firms reporting project pipelines extending 3-5 years.
The Inflation Reduction Act is accelerating solar, wind, battery storage, clean hydrogen, grid modernisation, and electrification projects. Engineering firms are benefiting from demand for site assessment, structural design, grid interconnection studies, environmental impact assessment, electrical systems engineering, and construction management. Engineering services can represent approximately 8-12% of construction costs for major clean energy developments, creating significant opportunities across the project lifecycle.
Clean energy financing is also supporting market growth. The US Department of Energy Loan Programs Office has approved more than USD 100 billion in project financing, increasing demand for engineering feasibility analysis, technical due diligence, risk assessment, and project development services.
Advanced Manufacturing Creates New Engineering Demand
The CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act manufacturing incentives are stimulating investment in semiconductor facilities, EV battery plants, and advanced manufacturing operations. Major projects include TSMC's USD 65 billion Arizona semiconductor development, Intel's USD 28 billion Ohio complex, Micron's USD 35 billion Idaho facility, and battery gigafactory investments from LG Energy Solution, Panasonic, and SK On.
These facilities require specialised process engineering, cleanroom design, utility systems engineering, electrical infrastructure, environmental compliance, and construction engineering management. Manufacturing is consequently the fastest-growing end-user segment, with an estimated CAGR of approximately 12%.
Digital Engineering Improves Project Delivery
Building Information Modelling, digital twin platforms, AI-enhanced structural analysis, parametric design, and cloud-based collaboration are changing engineering service delivery. Firms adopting platforms from Autodesk, Bentley, Siemens, and AVEVA are improving design coordination, reducing construction-phase changes, and shortening project design cycles by an estimated 20-30%.
Digital productivity is becoming increasingly important as the industry addresses a persistent shortage of qualified engineers. More than 20,000 annual professional engineering job openings are projected through 2035, potentially limiting the industry's ability to respond to rising demand. Automation and integrated digital workflows may partially offset this constraint by enabling firms to manage higher project volumes with existing resources.
United States Engineering Services Market Segmentation
- By service type: Consulting and design engineering leads with approximately 35% of market value. Construction engineering and project management account for approximately 30% and represent the fastest-growing service category at around 8% CAGR. By application: Civil engineering holds approximately 35% of demand, supported by transportation, water, wastewater, and urban development projects. Mechanical engineering represents approximately 25%, while electrical engineering accounts for around 20%. Fastest-growing application: Electrical engineering is forecast to expand at approximately 10% CAGR due to grid investment, renewable energy integration, EV infrastructure, data centres, and semiconductor facilities. By end-user: Construction and infrastructure represent approximately 40% of market demand. Oil and gas account for around 20%, while utilities and energy also hold approximately 20%.
Competitive Landscape
The United States engineering services market remains fragmented. AECOM, Jacobs, and Bechtel collectively account for an estimated 15-20% of total market value, while WSP, Stantec, HDR, Fluor, KBR, Aecon Group, and numerous regional specialists compete across technical and geographic niches. Competitive positioning depends on engineering expertise, government relationships, digital capabilities, regulatory knowledge, and experience delivering complex projects.
AECOM strengthened its infrastructure portfolio in 2024 through major programme management and design-build engineering assignments, including work connected to California high-speed rail and New York's Gateway Tunnel project. Jacobs expanded its semiconductor engineering operations through project management consultancy contracts for new US fabrication facilities. Bechtel secured engineering procurement construction contracts involving a Texas green hydrogen facility and offshore wind foundation engineering along the US East Coast.
International engineering groups are also increasing their presence through acquisitions of US firms specialising in transportation, water, and environmental engineering. Consolidation is expected to continue as larger companies seek qualified talent, regional client relationships, and expertise in high-growth technical disciplines.
Market Outlook
The United States Engineering Services Market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2035 as public infrastructure funding converges with clean energy investment and domestic manufacturing growth. Civil engineering will remain the largest application, while electrical engineering, semiconductor facility design, battery manufacturing, and construction project management are expected to deliver the strongest growth. Firms with specialised expertise, scalable digital platforms, and proven execution capabilities will be best positioned to capture opportunities across the evolving US engineering services landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
United States Engineering Services Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary
- GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Business Climate
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
United States Engineering Services Market by Service Type
- Consulting and Design Process and Plant Engineering Specialized Engineering Services Construction and Project Management Others Segment Analysis
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
United States Engineering Services Market by Application
- Civil Engineering Mechanical Engineering Electrical Engineering Chemical Engineering Others Segment Analysis
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
United States Engineering Services Market by End-User Industry
- Construction and Infrastructure Oil and Gas Manufacturing Utilities and Energy Others Segment Analysis
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
United States Engineering Services Market by Region
- Northeast Midwest South West Regional Analysis
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key United States Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- AECOM (United States) Jacobs Engineering Group (United States) Bechtel Corporation (United States) Fluor Corporation (United States) KBR Inc. (United States) CH2M Hill (United States) Stantec (Canada) Aecon Group Inc. (Canada) Worley (Australia) Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [12]
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment