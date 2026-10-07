United States Engineering Services Market Size, Share, Growth And Forecast 2026-2035 Infrastructure, Clean Energy, And CHIPS Act Fuel Growth To USD 240 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Federal infrastructure, clean energy and chip incentives fuel demand, while BIM, digital twins and AI reduce design cycles, rework and costs to boost project ROI

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Engineering Services Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Engineering Services Market was valued at USD 148 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 240 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2%. Growth is being supported by sustained investment in transportation, water infrastructure, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, defence, utilities, and commercial construction.

The market includes consulting and design engineering, process and plant engineering, construction engineering, project management, and specialised structural, environmental, and geotechnical services. Demand is entering one of its strongest cycles in decades following the introduction of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the CHIPS and Science Act. Together, these programmes are creating a multi-year pipeline of projects requiring feasibility studies, environmental assessments, technical design, engineering analysis, construction administration, and programme management.

Infrastructure and Clean Energy Drive Market Expansion

The USD 1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is generating substantial demand for civil engineering services. Programme allocations include USD 110 billion for roads and bridges, USD 66 billion for passenger and freight rail, USD 55 billion for water infrastructure, USD 65 billion for grid modernisation, and USD 42 billion for broadband. These investments are supporting engineering procurement across federal, state, and local government projects, with some transportation and water engineering firms reporting project pipelines extending 3-5 years.

The Inflation Reduction Act is accelerating solar, wind, battery storage, clean hydrogen, grid modernisation, and electrification projects. Engineering firms are benefiting from demand for site assessment, structural design, grid interconnection studies, environmental impact assessment, electrical systems engineering, and construction management. Engineering services can represent approximately 8-12% of construction costs for major clean energy developments, creating significant opportunities across the project lifecycle.

Clean energy financing is also supporting market growth. The US Department of Energy Loan Programs Office has approved more than USD 100 billion in project financing, increasing demand for engineering feasibility analysis, technical due diligence, risk assessment, and project development services.

Advanced Manufacturing Creates New Engineering Demand

The CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act manufacturing incentives are stimulating investment in semiconductor facilities, EV battery plants, and advanced manufacturing operations. Major projects include TSMC's USD 65 billion Arizona semiconductor development, Intel's USD 28 billion Ohio complex, Micron's USD 35 billion Idaho facility, and battery gigafactory investments from LG Energy Solution, Panasonic, and SK On.

These facilities require specialised process engineering, cleanroom design, utility systems engineering, electrical infrastructure, environmental compliance, and construction engineering management. Manufacturing is consequently the fastest-growing end-user segment, with an estimated CAGR of approximately 12%.

Digital Engineering Improves Project Delivery

Building Information Modelling, digital twin platforms, AI-enhanced structural analysis, parametric design, and cloud-based collaboration are changing engineering service delivery. Firms adopting platforms from Autodesk, Bentley, Siemens, and AVEVA are improving design coordination, reducing construction-phase changes, and shortening project design cycles by an estimated 20-30%.

Digital productivity is becoming increasingly important as the industry addresses a persistent shortage of qualified engineers. More than 20,000 annual professional engineering job openings are projected through 2035, potentially limiting the industry's ability to respond to rising demand. Automation and integrated digital workflows may partially offset this constraint by enabling firms to manage higher project volumes with existing resources.

United States Engineering Services Market Segmentation



By service type: Consulting and design engineering leads with approximately 35% of market value. Construction engineering and project management account for approximately 30% and represent the fastest-growing service category at around 8% CAGR.

By application: Civil engineering holds approximately 35% of demand, supported by transportation, water, wastewater, and urban development projects. Mechanical engineering represents approximately 25%, while electrical engineering accounts for around 20%.

Fastest-growing application: Electrical engineering is forecast to expand at approximately 10% CAGR due to grid investment, renewable energy integration, EV infrastructure, data centres, and semiconductor facilities. By end-user: Construction and infrastructure represent approximately 40% of market demand. Oil and gas account for around 20%, while utilities and energy also hold approximately 20%.

Competitive Landscape

The United States engineering services market remains fragmented. AECOM, Jacobs, and Bechtel collectively account for an estimated 15-20% of total market value, while WSP, Stantec, HDR, Fluor, KBR, Aecon Group, and numerous regional specialists compete across technical and geographic niches. Competitive positioning depends on engineering expertise, government relationships, digital capabilities, regulatory knowledge, and experience delivering complex projects.

AECOM strengthened its infrastructure portfolio in 2024 through major programme management and design-build engineering assignments, including work connected to California high-speed rail and New York's Gateway Tunnel project. Jacobs expanded its semiconductor engineering operations through project management consultancy contracts for new US fabrication facilities. Bechtel secured engineering procurement construction contracts involving a Texas green hydrogen facility and offshore wind foundation engineering along the US East Coast.

International engineering groups are also increasing their presence through acquisitions of US firms specialising in transportation, water, and environmental engineering. Consolidation is expected to continue as larger companies seek qualified talent, regional client relationships, and expertise in high-growth technical disciplines.

Market Outlook

The United States Engineering Services Market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2035 as public infrastructure funding converges with clean energy investment and domestic manufacturing growth. Civil engineering will remain the largest application, while electrical engineering, semiconductor facility design, battery manufacturing, and construction project management are expected to deliver the strongest growth. Firms with specialised expertise, scalable digital platforms, and proven execution capabilities will be best positioned to capture opportunities across the evolving US engineering services landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

United States Engineering Services Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

North America Engineering Services Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025)

Market Forecast (2026-2033)

United States Engineering Services Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

United States Engineering Services Market by Service Type



Consulting and Design

Process and Plant Engineering

Specialized Engineering Services

Construction and Project Management

Others

Segment Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

United States Engineering Services Market by Application



Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Others

Segment Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

United States Engineering Services Market by End-User Industry



Construction and Infrastructure

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Utilities and Energy

Others

Segment Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

United States Engineering Services Market by Region



Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Regional Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key United States Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



AECOM (United States)



Jacobs Engineering Group (United States)



Bechtel Corporation (United States)



Fluor Corporation (United States)



KBR Inc. (United States)



CH2M Hill (United States)



Stantec (Canada)



Aecon Group Inc. (Canada)



Worley (Australia)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

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