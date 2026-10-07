Proven Growth And Income VCT Plc: Issue Of Equity And Closure Of Offer For Subscription

The Directors of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announce an allotment on 7 October 2026 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 17 November 2025.

952,368 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 47.94p, based on the latest net asset value of 46.3p, being the net asset value per Ordinary Share as at 31 May 2026 adjusted for the dividend of 1.3p paid on 14 August 2026.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc is 328,971,725 Ordinary Shares.

Consistent with the announcement on 29 April 2026, the combined offer for subscription for the Company and ProVen VCT plc, which opened on 17 November 2025, closed on 30 September 2026 at 1pm BST.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

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