Global Point-Of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 Decentralized And Home Testing Drive 8.5% CAGR Toward USD 36.92 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic acquisitions, multi-assay platforms, home testing and wearables expand decentralized care, led by demand for glucose monitoring and infectious disease testing

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point-of-care (POC) diagnostic market was valued at USD 16.33 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 36.92 Billion by 2035. Market expansion is supported by increasing demand for rapid testing, decentralised healthcare services, chronic disease management, home-based diagnostics, and immediate clinical decision-making.

Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market Growth Drivers

Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting point-of-care diagnostic solutions to reduce turnaround times and support timely treatment decisions. Demand is particularly strong in emergency care, critical care, infectious disease management, diabetes monitoring, and cardiovascular care. Technological advances in molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, microfluidics, and connected testing platforms are also improving analytical performance and expanding the range of tests available outside centralised laboratories.

Strategic acquisitions are strengthening the capabilities of leading point-of-care diagnostic companies. In January 2025, bioMerieux acquired SpinChip Diagnostics ASA, a Norwegian developer of immunoassay platforms for near-patient testing. SpinChip's benchtop analyser can process whole blood samples and provide results within 10 minutes while maintaining laboratory-level sensitivity. The acquisition is expected to enhance bioMerieux's decentralised testing portfolio and support broader access to rapid diagnostics.

In July 2024, Roche completed its acquisition of LumiraDx's point-of-care technology. The acquired multi-assay platform supports immunoassay and clinical chemistry testing and offers potential expansion into molecular diagnostics. The transaction strengthens Roche's position in decentralised testing and broadens its ability to deliver timely, actionable results across clinical and community healthcare settings.

Key Point-of-Care Diagnostic Market Trends



Rapid diagnostic testing: Greater emphasis on reducing diagnostic turnaround times is accelerating adoption in emergency departments, hospitals, clinics, ambulances, and remote healthcare facilities. Rapid testing is especially important for sepsis, cardiac events, and infectious diseases.

Personalised medicine: Point-of-care platforms are increasingly supporting biomarker and genetic testing in oncology, cardiology, chronic disease management, and rare disease care. This development aligns with the wider transition towards patient-specific treatment strategies.

Home-based testing: Consumer demand for convenience, privacy, early diagnosis, and preventive care is increasing the use of blood glucose monitors, fertility tests, and infectious disease testing kits. Integration with telemedicine platforms further supports remote consultation and patient monitoring.

Wearable diagnostic technology: Biosensor-enabled devices can continuously track glucose, heart rate, oxygen saturation, and other health indicators. Improved connectivity allows diagnostic data to be shared with healthcare professionals, supporting proactive care and long-term disease management. Multi-assay platforms: Manufacturers are developing compact systems capable of performing several diagnostic tests on a single platform, helping healthcare organisations streamline workflows and expand testing capacity.

Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market Segmentation

The market is analysed by product, platform, mode of purchase, end user, and region.

Point-of-Care Diagnostic Market Share

Glucose monitoring kits are expected to account for a leading share of the market, supported by the increasing global prevalence of diabetes and growing demand for continuous disease management. Portable monitors, smartphone connectivity, wearable integration, and real-time data tracking are improving usability and supporting adoption in clinical and home-based environments. The global glucose monitoring devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2034.

Infectious diseases testing kits are also anticipated to record substantial demand. Their ability to support rapid pathogen identification is essential during outbreaks and in resource-limited settings. Advances in molecular diagnostics and multiplex testing are improving testing efficiency, while government initiatives and public health programmes continue to strengthen infectious disease surveillance.

Hospitals/Critical Care Centres are expected to remain a significant end-user segment because of their high testing volumes and requirement for immediate results. Integration of point-of-care devices into emergency, inpatient, and intensive care workflows can improve operational efficiency and accelerate clinical interventions.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global point-of-care diagnostic market. Growth is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial research and development investment, strong adoption of medical technology, and a high prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Supportive regulatory and reimbursement frameworks also improve access to diagnostic products.

Europe represents another major market, driven by decentralised healthcare initiatives, home-based testing, infectious disease programmes, preventive healthcare policies, and an ageing population. The increasing use of artificial intelligence and connected diagnostic systems is expected to create additional opportunities across the region. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa also offer growth potential as healthcare access expands and demand for affordable rapid testing increases.

Leading Point-of-Care Diagnostic Companies

Prominent companies operating in the market include Abbott Point of Care Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Siemens AG, Danaher Corp, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Abbott Point of Care Inc. offers the i-STAT platform for portable testing of blood gases, electrolytes, cardiac markers, and other critical care parameters. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd provides point-of-care solutions through platforms including cobas and Accu-Chek, with applications across diabetes, infectious diseases, and oncology. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. focuses on rapid infectious disease tests using technologies such as its Dual Path Platform. Other leading participants continue to invest in product development, partnerships, acquisitions, and connected diagnostic technologies to strengthen their global market positions.

The point-of-care (POC) diagnostic market outlook for 2026-2035 remains positive as healthcare systems prioritise faster results, decentralised testing, personalised care, and improved access. Continued innovation in portable analysers, wearable biosensors, molecular testing, and multi-assay platforms is expected to support sustained market growth through 2035.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market Overview

3.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

4.1 Key Vendors

4.2 Prospective Leaders

4.3 Niche Leaders

4.4 Disruptors

5 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market Landscape*

5.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market: Developers Landscape

5.1.1 Analysis By Year Of Establishment

5.1.2 Analysis By Company Size

5.1.3 Analysis By Region

5.2 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market: Product Landscape

5.2.1 Analysis by Product

5.2.2 Analysis by Application

6 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.2.1 Strengths

6.2.2 Weaknesses

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.4 Threats

6.3 PESTEL Analysis

6.3.1 Political

6.3.2 Economic

6.3.3 Social

6.3.4 Technological

6.3.5 Legal

6.3.6 Environment

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

6.5 Key Demand Indicators

6.6 Key Price Indicators

6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

7 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

7.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market by Product

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Glucose Monitoring Kits

7.1.3 Infectious Diseases Testing Kits

7.1.4 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits

7.1.5 Haematology Testing Kits

7.1.6 Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits

7.1.7 Urinalysis Testing Devices

7.1.8 Coagulation Monitoring Kits

7.1.9 Tumour or Cancer Markers Testing Devices

7.1.10 Cholesterol Testing Strips

7.1.11 Drugs of Abuse Testing Kits

7.1.12 Faecal Occult Testing Kits

7.1.13 Others

7.2 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market by Platform

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Lateral Flow Assays

7.2.3 Dipsticks

7.2.4 Microfluidics

7.2.5 Molecular Diagnostics

7.2.6 Immunoassays

7.2.7 Others

7.3 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market by Mode of Purchase

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Prescription-Based Products

7.3.3 OTC Products

7.4 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market by End User

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Diagnostic Centers

7.4.3 Hospitals/Critical Care Centers

7.4.4 Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

7.4.5 Research Laboratories

7.5 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market by Region

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 North America

7.5.3 Europe

7.5.4 Asia Pacific

7.5.5 Latin America

7.5.6 Middle East and Africa

8 North America Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

8.1 Market by Product

8.2 Market by Platform

8.3 Market by Mode of Purchase

8.4 Market by End User

8.5 Market by Country

8.5.1 United States of America

8.5.1.1 Market by Product

8.5.2 Canada

8.5.2.1 Market by Product

9 Europe Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

9.1 Market by Product

9.2 Market by Platform

9.3 Market by Mode of Purchase

9.4 Market by End User

9.5 Market by Country

9.5.1 United Kingdom

9.5.1.1 Market by Product

9.5.2 Germany

9.5.2.1 Market by Product

9.5.3 France

9.5.3.1 Market by Product

9.5.4 Italy

9.5.4.1 Market by Product

9.5.5 Others

10 Asia Pacific Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

10.1 Market by Product

10.2 Market by Platform

10.3 Market by Mode of Purchase

10.4 Market by End User

10.5 Market by Country

10.5.1 China

10.5.1.1 Market by Product

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.2.1 Market by Product

10.5.3 India

10.5.3.1 Market by Product

10.5.4 ASEAN

10.5.4.1 Market by Product

10.5.5 Australia

10.5.5.1 Market by Product

10.5.6 Others

11 Latin America Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

11.1 Market by Product

11.2 Market by Platform

11.3 Market by Mode of Purchase

11.4 Market by End User

11.5 Market by Country

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Market by Product

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.2.1 Market by Product

11.5.3 Mexico

11.5.3.1 Market by Product

11.5.4 Others

12 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

12.1 Market by Product

12.2 Market by Platform

12.3 Market by Mode of Purchase

12.4 Market by End User

12.5 Market by Country

12.5.1 Saudi Arabia

12.5.1.1 Market by Product

12.5.2 United Arab Emirates

12.5.2.1 Market by Product

12.5.3 Nigeria

12.5.3.1 Market by Product

12.5.4 South Africa

12.5.4.1 Market by Product

12.5.5 Others

13 Patent Analysis

13.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

13.2 Analysis by Publication Year

13.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

13.4 Analysis by Patent Age

13.5 Analysis by CPC

13.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

13.7 Analysis by Key Players

14 Funding and Investment Analysis

14.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

14.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

14.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

14.4 Analysis by Leading Players

14.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

14.6 Analysis by Geography

15 Strategic Initiatives

15.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

15.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives

15.3 Analysis by Joint Ventures

15.4 Analysis by Leading Players

15.5 Analysis by Geography

16 Supplier Landscape

16.1 Market Share Analysis, By Region (Top 5 Companies)

16.2 Abbott Point of Care Inc.

16.2.1 Financial Analysis

16.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

16.2.4 Company News and Developments

16.2.5 Certifications

16.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

16.3.1 Financial Analysis

16.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

16.3.4 Company News and Developments

16.3.5 Certifications

16.4 Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

16.4.1 Financial Analysis

16.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

16.4.4 Company News and Developments

16.4.5 Certifications

16.5 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

16.5.1 Financial Analysis

16.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

16.5.4 Company News and Developments

16.5.5 Certifications

16.6 Siemens AG

16.6.1 Financial Analysis

16.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

16.6.4 Company News and Developments

16.6.5 Certifications

16.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company

16.7.1 Financial Analysis

16.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

16.7.4 Company News and Developments

16.7.5 Certifications

16.8 Danaher Corp

16.8.1 Financial Analysis

16.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

16.8.4 Company News and Developments

16.8.5 Certifications

17 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)



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