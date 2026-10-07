Caspian Therapeutics And Kura Oncology To Host Investor Webcast Highlighting Caspian's Launch And KO-7246 Preclinical Data In Diabetes
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caspian Therapeutics, Inc. (“Caspian”) and Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA,“Kura”) today announced they will host an investor webcast on Tuesday, October 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET. On the call, management from the companies will provide details regarding the formation of Caspian and will also review KO-7246 data featured in an oral presentation at the 62nd European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting.
Virtual Investor Event
Caspian and Kura management will host a webcast and conference call on October 13, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. The live webcast and replay will be available on under the Investors tab in the Events and Presentations section.
About Caspian Therapeutics
Caspian Therapeutics is pioneering menin-directed therapies in diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Built on more than a decade of menin-inhibitor research at Kura Oncology, Caspian combines deep expertise in menin biology and medicinal chemistry with a development strategy focused on the requirements of diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases.
Caspian's lead compound, KO-7246, is a next-generation, highly selective and orally bioavailable menin inhibitor intended for metabolic applications and is currently in IND-enabling development. Caspian plans to evaluate KO-7246 in a Phase 1 program designed to assess its potential to restore functional β-cell capacity and endogenous insulin production in patients with diabetes. Caspian also plans to advance a second development candidate for additional cardiometabolic indications. To learn more, visit .
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura's pipeline of small-molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura developed and is commercializing KOMZIFTI® (ziftomenib), the FDA-approved once-daily, oral menin inhibitor for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia and continues to pioneer advancements in menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition. For additional information, please visit the Kura website and follow us on X and LinkedIn.
Contacts
Caspian Therapeutics
Robert Spencer, Ph.D.
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Kura Oncology
Greg Mann
858-987-4046
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