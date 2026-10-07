Global Rapid Test Kit Patent Landscape Report 2026 Edition Point-Of-Care Innovation Drives 9.10% CAGR And A USD 112.27 Billion Market By 2035
Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Rapid Test Kit Patent Landscape Report 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global rapid test kit market was valued at USD 46.99 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.10% from 2026-2035, reaching approximately USD 112.27 Billion by 2035. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, faster testing platforms, improved accuracy, and broader access to testing in clinical, professional, and home settings. Patent activity is concentrated on technologies such as PCR, immunoassay, HPLC, molecular amplification, and other advanced diagnostic methods.
Global Rapid Test Kit Patent Landscape Report Coverage
The Global Rapid Test Kit Patent Landscape Report provides an in-depth assessment of intellectual property activity across this expanding industry. It examines the patent portfolios of leading companies, including the number of patents held, patented technologies, filing trends, geographical distribution, technical segmentation, patent valuation, and the relative strength of individual patent families.
The report evaluates rapid test kit patents using key parameters such as IP documents, application year, citation count, jurisdiction, and time to expiry. It also reviews patent applications and granted patents across major jurisdictions, helping stakeholders assess innovation quality, commercial relevance, and the competitive value of intellectual property assets.
Key Report Inclusions
- Patent Valuation Analysis: Competitive benchmarking of unique patent families based on filing history, citations, remaining patent life, jurisdiction, and technical relevance. Patent Application Analysis: Review of applications filed across multiple jurisdictions, including their relative value, innovation type, and contribution to the rapid test kit technology pipeline. Granted Patent Analysis: Assessment of granted patents and their strategic importance within the global rapid test kit intellectual property landscape. Technology Analysis: Segmentation of patents covering PCR, immunoassay, HPLC, and other diagnostic technologies. Company Profiling: Evaluation of established patent holders, emerging businesses, startups, and new entrants developing rapid test kit technologies.
Rapid Test Kit Industry Growth Drivers
Technological progress in testing speed, sensitivity, accuracy, and ease of use is strengthening innovation across the rapid test kit market. Companies are investing in molecular amplification, antigen detection, antibody testing, and digital diagnostic platforms that can support faster clinical decisions.
Abbott Laboratories, for example, received patent protection related to its ID NOW COVID-19 testing technology in 2020. The platform uses molecular amplification to provide results in as little as 15 minutes, demonstrating the industry's focus on reducing turnaround times while improving diagnostic performance.
Patent activity continues to increase as developers seek to enhance rapid test kit reliability and clinical utility. The number of granted patents rose from 9,658 in 2023 to 10,403 in 2024. This growth highlights sustained investment in product development and the importance of intellectual property protection in securing market position.
Demand for point-of-care testing is another major industry driver. Rapid diagnostic products support on-site testing in hospitals, clinics, emergency environments, pharmacies, homes, and remote locations. Their ability to reduce dependence on centralized laboratories makes them increasingly valuable for infectious disease detection, chronic disease monitoring, pregnancy testing, and other clinical applications.
Rapid Test Kit Patent Segmentation
The report analyzes the patent landscape across the following segments:
- By Type: Rapid Antigen and Rapid Antibody By Mode of Purchase: Over-The-Counter Rapid Test Products and Professional Rapid Test Products By Technology: PCR, Immunoassay, HPLC, and Others
Over-The-Counter Rapid Test Products represent an important area of patent activity as manufacturers develop accessible testing solutions for home use. Professional Rapid Test Products remain essential for healthcare providers requiring rapid results to support screening, diagnosis, patient management, and treatment decisions.
Rapid Test Kit Patent Jurisdiction Analysis
The United States is a leading jurisdiction for rapid test kit patents, with around 396,000+ patents associated with the field. Its position is supported by major medical technology companies, established healthcare infrastructure, extensive research and development activity, and strong investment in diagnostic innovation. The report also assesses filing patterns across other jurisdictions to identify regional technology priorities and opportunities for portfolio expansion.
Patent Profiles of Key Companies
Becton Dickinson Co.
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company active in diagnostics, biosciences, and medical devices. Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, BD develops rapid diagnostic solutions for COVID-19, influenza, and other infectious diseases, with a strong focus on point-of-care testing and disease management.
Brahms GmbH
BRAHMS GmbH, founded in 1994 and headquartered in Hennigsdorf, Germany, is a Thermo Fisher Scientific subsidiary specializing in in-vitro diagnostics. Its portfolio includes technologies for bacterial infections, hormone disorders, sepsis, and procalcitonin testing used in infectious disease and critical care settings.
Other companies covered include Jordanian Pharmaceutical Mfg, Biolytical Laboratories Inc., and Eachy Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd, among others.
Reasons to Purchase the Report
- Competitive Intelligence: Identify market leaders, innovators, potential partners, and companies controlling strategically important patent families. Innovation Insights: Track emerging technologies, filing trends, and technical priorities shaping rapid test kit development. Market Positioning: Compare intellectual property strategies, evaluate competitive barriers, and assess the position of established businesses and new entrants. Risk Assessment: Evaluate potential infringement risks and support licensing, partnership, investment, acquisition, and portfolio planning decisions. Strategic Planning: Understand geographical filing patterns, patent expiry timelines, regulatory considerations, and opportunities for future innovation.
Key Questions Addressed
- Who are the leading participants in the rapid test kit patent landscape? How are patent portfolios distributed across major jurisdictions? Which technologies and innovation trends are attracting the most patent activity? How has the rapid test kit patent landscape evolved over time? How do intellectual property strategies influence competitive advantage? What opportunities, risks, regulatory issues, and barriers should market participants consider? Which recent innovations could shape the future of rapid diagnostics and point-of-care testing?
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Rapid Test Kit Market Overview
3.1 Global Rapid Test Kit Market Historical Value (2019-2025)
3.2 Global Rapid Test Kit Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)
4 Global Rapid Test Kit Market Segmentation
4.1 Global Rapid Test Kit Market Share by Type
4.1.1 Market Overview
4.1.2 Rapid Antigen
4.1.3 Rapid Antibody
4.2 Global Rapid Test Kit Market Share by Mode of Purchase
4.2.1 Market Overview
4.2.2 Over-The-Counter Rapid Test Products
4.2.3 Professional Rapid Test Products
4.3 Global Rapid Test Kit Market Share by Technology
4.3.1 Market Overview
4.3.2 PCR
4.3.3 Immunoassay
4.3.4 HPLC
4.3.5 Others
4.4 Global Rapid Test Kit Market Share by Application
4.4.1 Market Overview
4.4.2 Infectious Disease
4.4.2.1 HPV Rapid Tests
4.4.2.2 Hepatitis Rapid Tests
4.4.2.3 Influenza Rapid Tests
4.4.2.4 Malaria Rapid Tests
4.4.2.5 HIV Rapid Tests
4.4.2.6 Others
4.4.3 Oncology
4.4.4 Pregnancy & Fertility
4.4.5 Toxicology
4.4.6 Glucose Monitoring
4.4.7 Others
4.5 Global Rapid Test Kit Market Share by End User
4.5.1 Market Overview
4.5.2 Hospitals and Clinics
4.5.3 Home Care
4.5.4 Diagnostic Centers
4.5.5 Others
5 Global Rapid Test Kit Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 PESTEL Analysis
5.4 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
6 Global Rapid Test Kit Patent Landscape Analysis
6.1 Patent Distribution by Publication Year
6.2 Patent Distribution by Application Year
6.3 Patent Distribution by Priority Year
6.4 Analysis by Type of Patent
6.4.1 Granted Patents
6.4.2 Patent Application
6.4.3 Amended Application
6.4.4 Search Report
6.5 Analysis by Legal Status
6.5.1 Active
6.5.2 Pending
6.5.3 Expired/Discontinued
6.6 Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction
6.7 Analysis by Patent Age
6.8 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes
6.9 Average Time to Publish a Patent
6.9.1 By Entities
6.9.2 By Jurisdiction
6.9.3 By Technology
6.10 Analysis by Type of Entity (Academic and Non-Academic)
6.11 Analysis by Top Applicants
6.12 Analysis by Top Inventors
7 Global Rapid Test Kit Patent Analysis by Technology
7.1 Total Patents by Top Technologies
7.2 Time Evolution of Patents by Technology
7.3 Emerging Technologies
7.4 Patent Segmentation, By Type
7.4.1 Time Evolution by Number of Patents
7.4.2 Time Evolution by Number of Patent Families
7.4.3 Analysis by Type of Entity (Academic vs Non-Academic)
7.4.4 Analysis by Top Applicants
7.4.5 Analysis by Top Inventors
7.5 Patent Segmentation, By Technology
8 EMR Patent Valuation Analysis
8.1 Assessment Methodology
8.2 High Value Patents
8.3 Medium Value Patents
8.4 Low Value Patents
9 Global Rapid Test Kit - Top 1 Players Patent Analysis
9.1 Top 10 Entities by Number of Patents
9.2 Analysis by Publication Year
9.3 Analysis by Application Year
9.4 Analysis by Priority Year
9.5 Analysis by Type of Patent
9.6 Analysis by Jurisdiction
9.7 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes
9.8 Analysis by Source of Innovation
9.9 Analysis by Forward and Backward Citations
9.10 Analysis by Legal Status
9.11 Analysis by Patent Age
9.12 Analysis by Key Inventors
9.13 Entity Dynamics
9.13.1 Analysis by Type of Player (Academic vs Non-Academic)
9.13.2 Analysis by Collaboration
9.13.3 Analysis by Technology
9.13.4 Newcomers
9.13.4.1 Start-up Companies
9.13.4.2 Established Companies
10 Patent Profile of Key Players
10.1 Becton Dickinson Co.
10.1.1 Product Portfolio
10.1.2 Patent Portfolio by Patent Families
10.1.3 Time Evolution of Patents
10.1.4 Geographical Patent Coverage
10.1.5 Patent Analysis by Technology
10.1.6 Patent News and Developments
10.1.7 Financial Analysis
10.1.8 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Brahms GmbH
10.3 Jordanian Pharmaceutical Mfg
10.4 Eachy Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
10.5 Biolytical Laboratories Inc.
11 Future Trends
12 Global Rapid Test Kit Market Landscape (Additional Insight)
12.1 Global Rapid Test Kit Market: Developers Landscape
12.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
12.1.2 Analysis by Company Size
12.1.3 Analysis by Region
12.2 Global Rapid Test Kit Market: Product Landscape
12.2.1 Analysis by Type
12.2.2 Analysis by Mode of Purchase
12.2.3 Analysis by Technology
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment