Canada Infrastructure Construction Market Size And Share - Forecast 2026-2035 5.2% CAGR To Drive Market To USD 128.52 Billion On Transit And Climate-Resilient Investment
Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Infrastructure Construction Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Canada infrastructure construction market reached USD 85.42 Billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 5.2% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 128.52 Billion by 2035. Market growth is supported by federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) funding, rising investment in public transit and green infrastructure, and continued demand for climate-resilient infrastructure upgrades.
Canada accounted for approximately 100% of reported market revenue in 2025 and is expected to maintain strong growth throughout the forecast period. Infrastructure development remains a national priority as federal, provincial, and municipal authorities work to modernize aging assets, improve transportation networks, support housing development, and strengthen essential public services.
Market Size and Forecast
- Market size in 2025: USD 85.42 Billion Projected market size in 2035: USD 128.52 Billion Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: Approximately 5.2% Leading infrastructure segment in 2025: Transportation Transportation market share in 2025: 35.8% Notable construction category: New Construction
The transportation segment led the Canada infrastructure construction market with a 35.8% revenue share in 2025. Continued spending on public transit systems, roads, bridges, rail networks, and related transportation assets is expected to sustain segment growth. Major urban centers are prioritizing transit capacity and connectivity as population growth increases pressure on existing networks.
New Construction is expected to register a notable CAGR through 2035. Demand will be influenced by the need for additional housing infrastructure, utilities, transportation links, and community facilities. Population growth driven in part by immigration is increasing requirements for water systems, wastewater facilities, energy distribution, schools, healthcare facilities, and other supporting assets in both established cities and expanding communities.
Green infrastructure investment is also becoming increasingly important across Canada. Governments and private-sector participants are directing capital toward projects that improve energy efficiency, lower environmental impact, and enhance resilience against flooding, wildfires, extreme temperatures, and other climate-related risks. These priorities are creating opportunities for engineering firms, construction contractors, technology providers, material suppliers, and infrastructure operators.
Federal ICIP funding remains a central market driver, helping advance projects across public transit, green infrastructure, community development, and rural and northern regions. Combined with provincial and municipal spending, this funding supports both new projects and the renewal of existing infrastructure. Regulatory developments and evolving sustainability requirements are also influencing project design, procurement, construction practices, and long-term asset management.
Technology adoption is expected to improve productivity and operational efficiency across the construction value chain. Digital project management, advanced engineering platforms, data-led asset monitoring, modular construction methods, and innovative building materials can help stakeholders manage costs, improve delivery schedules, and strengthen infrastructure performance.
Through 2035, market participants are expected to pursue strategic partnerships, technical innovation, and expanded service capabilities to address changing project requirements. Companies positioned to support transportation expansion, climate-resilient upgrades, green infrastructure, and housing-related development will be well placed to benefit from sustained investment in the Canada infrastructure construction market.
Key Topics Covered
Canada Infrastructure Construction Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary
- GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profile Business Climate
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
Canada Infrastructure Construction Market by Infrastructure Segment
- Transportation Utilities Social Infrastructure Extraction Others Segment Analysis
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Canada Infrastructure Construction Market by Construction Type
- New Construction Renovation Others Construction Type Analysis
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Canada Infrastructure Construction Market by Investment Source
- Public Sector Private Sector Public-Private Partnership Others Investment Source Analysis
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Canada Infrastructure Construction Market by Region
- Ontario Quebec British Columbia Alberta Others Regional Analysis
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key Canada Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- Aecon Group Inc. (Canada) PCL Construction (Canada) EllisDon Corporation (Canada) SNC-Lavalin Group (Canada) Graham Construction (Canada) Bird Construction (Canada) Kiewit Corporation (United States) Bechtel (United States) Jacobs Engineering Group (United States) Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [12]
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