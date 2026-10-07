Canada Infrastructure Construction Market Size And Share - Forecast 2026-2035 5.2% CAGR To Drive Market To USD 128.52 Billion On Transit And Climate-Resilient Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Federal funding, transit and green projects, climate-resilient upgrades, and housing expansion create opportunities through innovation, efficiency, and strategic partnerships

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Infrastructure Construction Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canada infrastructure construction market reached USD 85.42 Billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 5.2% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 128.52 Billion by 2035. Market growth is supported by federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) funding, rising investment in public transit and green infrastructure, and continued demand for climate-resilient infrastructure upgrades.

Canada accounted for approximately 100% of reported market revenue in 2025 and is expected to maintain strong growth throughout the forecast period. Infrastructure development remains a national priority as federal, provincial, and municipal authorities work to modernize aging assets, improve transportation networks, support housing development, and strengthen essential public services.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 85.42 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 128.52 Billion

Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: Approximately 5.2%

Leading infrastructure segment in 2025: Transportation

Transportation market share in 2025: 35.8% Notable construction category: New Construction

The transportation segment led the Canada infrastructure construction market with a 35.8% revenue share in 2025. Continued spending on public transit systems, roads, bridges, rail networks, and related transportation assets is expected to sustain segment growth. Major urban centers are prioritizing transit capacity and connectivity as population growth increases pressure on existing networks.

New Construction is expected to register a notable CAGR through 2035. Demand will be influenced by the need for additional housing infrastructure, utilities, transportation links, and community facilities. Population growth driven in part by immigration is increasing requirements for water systems, wastewater facilities, energy distribution, schools, healthcare facilities, and other supporting assets in both established cities and expanding communities.

Green infrastructure investment is also becoming increasingly important across Canada. Governments and private-sector participants are directing capital toward projects that improve energy efficiency, lower environmental impact, and enhance resilience against flooding, wildfires, extreme temperatures, and other climate-related risks. These priorities are creating opportunities for engineering firms, construction contractors, technology providers, material suppliers, and infrastructure operators.

Federal ICIP funding remains a central market driver, helping advance projects across public transit, green infrastructure, community development, and rural and northern regions. Combined with provincial and municipal spending, this funding supports both new projects and the renewal of existing infrastructure. Regulatory developments and evolving sustainability requirements are also influencing project design, procurement, construction practices, and long-term asset management.

Technology adoption is expected to improve productivity and operational efficiency across the construction value chain. Digital project management, advanced engineering platforms, data-led asset monitoring, modular construction methods, and innovative building materials can help stakeholders manage costs, improve delivery schedules, and strengthen infrastructure performance.

Through 2035, market participants are expected to pursue strategic partnerships, technical innovation, and expanded service capabilities to address changing project requirements. Companies positioned to support transportation expansion, climate-resilient upgrades, green infrastructure, and housing-related development will be well placed to benefit from sustained investment in the Canada infrastructure construction market.

Key Topics Covered

Canada Infrastructure Construction Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profile

Business Climate

North America Infrastructure Construction Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025)

Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Canada Infrastructure Construction Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Canada Infrastructure Construction Market by Infrastructure Segment



Transportation

Utilities

Social Infrastructure

Extraction

Others

Segment Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Canada Infrastructure Construction Market by Construction Type



New Construction

Renovation

Others

Construction Type Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Canada Infrastructure Construction Market by Investment Source



Public Sector

Private Sector

Public-Private Partnership

Others

Investment Source Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Canada Infrastructure Construction Market by Region



Ontario

Quebec

British Columbia

Alberta

Others

Regional Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Canada Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Aecon Group Inc. (Canada)



PCL Construction (Canada)



EllisDon Corporation (Canada)



SNC-Lavalin Group (Canada)



Graham Construction (Canada)



Bird Construction (Canada)



Kiewit Corporation (United States)



Bechtel (United States)



Jacobs Engineering Group (United States)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

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