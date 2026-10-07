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Sudan: 5,525 Flee Blue Nile Villages in 3 Days as Fighting Spreads
(MENAFN) Another 1,770 people from 354 households have been uprooted from villages in Sudan's southern Blue Nile state as security there continues to unravel, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday.
In a statement, the UN agency said its field teams recorded the latest displacement Monday across several villages in Wad al-Mahi locality. The villages hit were Amiri, Jabal Nimr, Abu Qaddaf, Bashkarkat, Ab Jankour, Makla, Manqita, Jabal al-Nou, Mezna and Manshilang. Those who fled moved on to Al-Rosaires locality, also in Blue Nile, the IOM said.
The new figures push the three-day toll from Wad al-Mahi villages to 5,525 people from 1,105 households, according to the IOM.
The agency reported Monday that 955 people from 191 households fled villages Sunday. On Sunday, it announced that 2,800 people from 560 households escaped 10 villages Saturday, again citing worsening security.
The surge comes on top of a much larger displacement trend. On Sept. 13, the IOM reported that 99,277 people from 19,497 households were displaced across Blue Nile state between Jan. 11 and Aug. 23.
Blue Nile has seen a sharp military escalation in recent days, as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its ally, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, launched assaults on multiple areas.
The violence is part of the war between the army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023 over a dispute about merging their forces. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced 13 million, deepening one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
In a statement, the UN agency said its field teams recorded the latest displacement Monday across several villages in Wad al-Mahi locality. The villages hit were Amiri, Jabal Nimr, Abu Qaddaf, Bashkarkat, Ab Jankour, Makla, Manqita, Jabal al-Nou, Mezna and Manshilang. Those who fled moved on to Al-Rosaires locality, also in Blue Nile, the IOM said.
The new figures push the three-day toll from Wad al-Mahi villages to 5,525 people from 1,105 households, according to the IOM.
The agency reported Monday that 955 people from 191 households fled villages Sunday. On Sunday, it announced that 2,800 people from 560 households escaped 10 villages Saturday, again citing worsening security.
The surge comes on top of a much larger displacement trend. On Sept. 13, the IOM reported that 99,277 people from 19,497 households were displaced across Blue Nile state between Jan. 11 and Aug. 23.
Blue Nile has seen a sharp military escalation in recent days, as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its ally, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, launched assaults on multiple areas.
The violence is part of the war between the army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023 over a dispute about merging their forces. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced 13 million, deepening one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
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