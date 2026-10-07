Influential Women Highlights Jill A. Castro, MD: Transforming Healthcare Through Intentional, Whole-Person Wellness

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Founder of Intentional Living Health and Wellness Combines Medical Expertise, Integrative Wellness, and a Deep Commitment to Helping People Own Their HealthEnglewood, Colorado – Jill A. Castro, MD, is a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician and the founder of Intentional Living Health and Wellness, where she has developed a distinctive approach to health and wellness grounded in traditional medical expertise, integrative philosophy, and intentional care. With over two decades of clinical experience, Dr. Castro is committed to helping people understand and take ownership of their health while recognizing that their identity, function, and full being extend far beyond any diagnosis they may have received.Dr. Castro's medical foundation was established through extensive academic and clinical training. She completed her medical education at UTMB in Galveston, followed by residency and fellowship training at the University of Texas in Houston. She is board certified through the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Her professional development has continued throughout her career, with an ongoing commitment to staying current with the latest research and emerging developments in her field.When she created Intentional Living Health and Wellness, Dr. Castro transitioned her focus beyond Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation to a more integrative approach addressing the underlying causes of health challenges rather than simply managing symptoms. Her areas of focus include investigating and helping to resolve sources of inflammation, toxins, sleep impairment, chronic fatigue, brain fog, among others, while also optimizing mindset opportunities for healing, movement medicine, dry needling, and stem wave therapy. Each area is incorporated into a personalized, whole-person framework that considers the physical, emotional, intellectual, and spiritual dimensions of well-being.This philosophy is central to Dr. Castro's vision for healthcare. She believes that health and wellness are not transactional but relational, and she places significant importance on developing trust with the people she serves. With all of the hustle and noise around us these days, her goal is to help individuals better understand their health and recognize that they are not defined by it. She is genuinely interested in hearing people's stories in order to help them find their unique path to not just healing but thriving.Dr. Castro attributes her success to a love of service and genuine commitment. She approaches each day beginning with gratitude and prayer, while stepping into the world with an awareness of possibilities and opportunities. This mindset has helped shape both her professional philosophy and her approach to personal growth. She also makes a priority of continuing to learn, keeping pace with research and developments that can inform her work. In doing so, she is able to help clients see the possibilities of success in their own health instead of a fear of failure. She advocates for healing over hustle, and offers a roadmap to arrive there.Trusting her instincts has also played an important role in Dr. Castro's career. One of the most valuable pieces of advice she received was to trust herself when it comes to practicing medicine. She believes people should not automatically follow the standard simply because it is familiar or expected. When an existing system does not align with one's values or vision, she believes it is important not to be afraid to step outside of it, seek a better path, or build one.This independent approach informs the advice she offers to young women entering the industry. Dr. Castro encourages young women to pursue knowledge relentlessly while resisting the temptation to become confined by the current corporate mindset or status quo. She emphasizes the importance of asking questions and remaining curious, describing curiosity as one of the greatest assets available to those entering the field.She also encourages young women to take time to discover what genuinely ignites their passion. Rather than feeling pressured to immediately settle on a single path, she believes there is value in exploring different areas before determining where they want to focus. For those willing to think boldly and independently, she sees a field filled with possibilities.Dr. Castro recognizes that trust and visibility remain significant challenges in the health and wellness field. When people encounter a new approach or therapy, skepticism can often be an initial response. They may question whether an approach is legitimate or simply a trend. She meets that skepticism with honesty, education, and authentic connection.Faith and family provide the foundation for Dr. Castro's values. Intentionality is central to the way she lives and works and is reflected directly in the name of her practice. She believes in being fully present and honoring the whole person, not merely what someone does but who they are.For Dr. Castro, the distinction between being and doing is significant. She believes people are human-beings, not human-doings, and this perspective shapes the way she approaches care. It encourages her to look beyond individual health concerns and recognize the broader dimensions of each person's life. It is key that people have the opportunity to be seen and heard, especially when sharing vital and personal health needs that change as they move through life and its blessings as well as its challenges.Outside her practice, Dr. Castro draws inspiration from her faith in God, time with her family, music, cooking, and travel. These interests reflect the creativity, curiosity, and intentionality she carries into her professional life.Through Intentional Living Health and Wellness, Dr. Castro continues to pursue her purpose of helping others understand their health and recognize the possibilities that exist beyond a diagnosis. Her combination of medical training, continued learning, personalized care, and whole-person philosophy reflects a career guided by service and a belief that meaningful wellness begins with understanding the person as a whole.Learn More about Jill A. Castro:Through her Influential Women profile, or through her website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Highlights Jill A. Castro, MD: Transforming Healthcare Through Intentional, Whole-Person Wellness News Provided By Influential Women October 07, 2026, 11:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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