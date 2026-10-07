Divorce Well And Thrive® 2Nd Edition Hits #1 On Amazon's Family Health Chart After Author's Emmy Week Debut

Patrik Simpson with Liz Goll Lerner

Carlos Manuel Vesga with Liz Goll Lerner

Liz Goll Lerner and Mike Torchia

Psychotherapist Liz Goll Lerner spent Emmy Awards week asking Hollywood one question - what conversation are you avoiding?

- Heather Marianna, event producerLOS ANGELAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Divorce Well and Thrive2nd Edition: Your Guide to Being Your Best Self Under the Worst Circumstances by Liz Goll Lerner, LCAT, LCPAT, LPC, ATR-BC has reached #1 in Family Health on Amazon's bestseller charts, following the author's debut appearance at the Harvest 2026 Gifting Lounge Honoring Emmy Nominees in Beverly Hills.Lerner, a licensed psychotherapist, board-certified art therapist and transformational coach with more than 40 years in practice, spent September 10 at the invitation-only lounge under a banner reading High-Stakes Conversations: From the Bedroom to the Boardroom, invited Emmy nominees, performers, producers and media to name the one conversation they had been avoiding.They did.“It was wonderful to have deep conversations about empty nests, relationship struggles, self-confidence, production challenges, major achievement, and heartbreak. The names on the call sheet change; the conversations don't," said Lerner.Over the course of the day, Lerner connected with performers, producers and creatives including Carlos Manuel Vesga, Patrik Simpson, Summer Moore, Patrika Darbo, Eugenia Kuzmina, Kathy Garver and Lisa Foiles, along with Obba Babatundé, Naomi Grossman, Kim Cox, Avi Gabay, Eric Martsolf and Lydia Cornell.“Loved talking with Liz about thriving and high-stakes conversations at Harvest,” Mike Torchia, Architect of Human Performance & Longevity and Health Advisor to Matt Damon, Al Pacino and Lionel Richie"Liz's Table was super informative and interactive. I'm very selective about which authors I have at my event and the feedback I received from celebrities, publicists and guests about Liz, her High Stakes Conversation Board and her best-selling book was off the charts great,” Heather Marianna, event producerLerner says three themes surfaced repeatedly across the day:1. The professional conversation being postponed - a renegotiation, a creative disagreement, a working relationship that has quietly stopped working2. The personal conversation being rehearsed - self-doubt when it matters most, a co-parenting arrangement under strain, finding meaningful connection3. The family conversation being avoided entirely - an aging parent, an estranged sibling, a marriage at a crossroads, parenting adult children"High-stakes is not about the size of the audience," Lerner said. "It's about what you stand to lose if it goes badly. That's why the same skills work in a boardroom and a bedroom - you're regulating the same nervous system either way."Divorce Well and Thrive2nd Edition reached #1 in Family Health on Amazon in the days following the event. The book draws on Lerner's four decades of clinical practice and her own divorce, and has been endorsed by clinicians, coaches and family law practitioners."As a coach and human, I know many who are going through divorces, and this is the go-to guide I recommend," said Amy Ahlers, leadership coach, San Francisco. "It's filled with practical, tangible advice so that you can co-create a divorce that is filled with goodness. You can feel the wisdom Liz has as a therapist and as a woman that has been there.""Liz has created a practical, readable, and instructive guide," said Darcy A. Shoop, family law attorney, Rockville, MD. "A must-have if you are contemplating or in the middle of a divorce."Next, Lerner will launch an expanded coaching program built on her proprietary Accelerated Breakthrough Coachingmethod this fall, extending the high-stakes conversation work to both executive and personal clients. Details will be announced separately.About Liz Goll LernerLiz Goll Lerner, LCAT, LCPAT, LPC, ATR-BC, is a licensed psychotherapist, board-certified art therapist, transformational coach and communication expert with more than 40 years of experience helping people navigate the conversations that define their lives and careers. She founded the Enlightened Communication Instituteand is CEO of Your Inspired ChoicesLLC, and she created the trademarked Accelerated Breakthrough Coaching, Quantum Presence Techniqueand Divorce Well and Thrivemethods. She is the author of Divorce Well and Thrive2nd Edition: Your Guide to Being Your Best Self Under the Worst Circumstances and a contributing author to several bestselling collaborative works. Lerner earned her B.A. in Anthropology and M.A. in Art Therapy from George Washington University, where she later taught as an adjunct faculty member. She practices in Washington, D.C., Maryland and New York and works with clients internationally.Learn more at yourinspiredchoices.Media inquiries, interview requests and on-site availability: Blair Kaplan...

Blair Kaplan

Blair Kaplan Communications Inc

+1 604-838-4234

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Divorce Well and Thrive® 2nd Edition Hits #1 on Amazon's Family Health Chart After Author's Emmy Week Debut News Provided By Blair Kaplan Communications Inc October 07, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.