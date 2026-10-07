Mivi One 5G Goes On Sale With Flipkart Big Billion Days Price Starting At Rs 11,999

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Homegrown consumer technology brand MIVI on Wednesday announced that its maiden smartphone, the Mivi One 5G, will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale, with an effective starting price of Rs 11,999.

The launch marks MIVI's entry into the highly competitive smartphone market, where the company aims to position the device as a value-driven offering focused on performance, connectivity and everyday usability. Branded as "Pretty Powerful", the Mivi One 5G combines 5G capabilities with a feature set targeted at mainstream consumers.

According to the company, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G mobile platform and is the only Snapdragon-powered 5G smartphone currently available in its segment.

The device is designed to deliver reliable performance for daily tasks, entertainment, social media usage and gaming while supporting next-generation connectivity.

The Mivi One 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, an 8-megapixel front camera and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The smartphone runs on Stock Android 16 and comes with 128GB of internal storage across all variants. Buyers can choose between 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

The device also includes IP64-rated protection, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the company's ClearTalk noise-reduction technology aimed at enhancing voice call quality. It will be available in five colour options: Blue, Pink, Green, Burgundy and Navy Blue.

As part of Flipkart's festive Big Billion Days sale, the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be available at an effective price of Rs 11,999, down from its original price of Rs 14,999.

The 6GB+128GB model will be offered at Rs 13,499 against its listed price of Rs 15,999, while the top-end 8GB+128GB variant will be available at Rs 14,999 compared with its original price of Rs 16,999. The effective prices include applicable bank and UPI offers.

Early access to the sale will begin at midnight on October 8 for eligible Flipkart Plus, VIP and Black members, as well as select cardholders. Open access for all consumers will commence on October 9.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Chief Business Officer at MIVI, said the Mivi One 5G represents an important milestone for the company as it expands into the smartphone category.

"With dependable performance, 5G connectivity, a long-lasting battery and a clean Android experience, the Mivi One 5G reflects our focus on delivering meaningful everyday value, especially during the festive season,” Tandon added.