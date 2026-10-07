Uttarakhand CM Hails PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Service, Highlights India's Economic And Strategic Rise

MENAFN - IANS) Uttarkashi, Oct 7 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public service, describing his journey as one marked by "sacrifice, service, devotion and good governance".

Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said PM Modi had maintained a renewed spirit of service throughout his 25-year public life and had not stopped in his efforts to serve the nation.

He said that, inspired by the goal of 'Viksit Bharat', the country would continue to carry forward the spirit of service. Dhami said people had gathered at the venue to mark the occasion and offered prayers to Lord Vishwanath for PM Modi's long and healthy life.

CM Dhami said PM Modi's tenure had been marked by several major decisions and claimed that India had strengthened its position both domestically and internationally. He said the country had emerged as one of the world's major economies and was moving towards the goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

He also highlighted India's progress in science, technology, innovation and space, saying the country was advancing across multiple sectors. Referring to India's defence capabilities, Dhami cited the surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor, which followed the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Chief Minister also spoke about India's role in international affairs, saying that at major global forums, including BRICS, India's position had gained greater prominence. He claimed that whenever a major crisis arises in the world, other countries look to India for its response.

CM Dhami also recalled that PM Modi's journey in public service began on October 7, 2001, when he became Gujarat Chief Minister. He said that the journey had since continued with the objective of building a developed and self-reliant India.

He said PM Modi's governance had focused on areas including the welfare of the poor, women's empowerment, youth development, modern infrastructure and preservation of India's cultural heritage.

Dhami said that under PM Modi's guidance, Uttarakhand was also working towards becoming one of the country's leading states. He reiterated his government's commitment to the state's development and to the broader goal of a developed India.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to PM Modi on completing 25 years in public service and prayed for his long and healthy life.