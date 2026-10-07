US Lawmaker Seeks Probe Into H-1B Visa Fraud

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 7 (IANS) A US lawmaker has asked the Trump administration to investigate suspected H-1B visa fraud and abuse in the Atlanta metropolitan area, alleging that some employers are manipulating the programme to obtain cheaper labour and exploit foreign workers.

Republican Congressman Rich McCormick of Georgia sent a letter to Vice President J D Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin seeking federal investigative and enforcement resources for North Metro Atlanta.

McCormick represents Georgia's 7th Congressional District, which includes a large part of the northern Atlanta metropolitan region and has significant technology, health care, engineering and other high-skilled industries.

He described his district as a“suspected hotspot” of H-1B fraud and asked federal agencies to pursue allegations in the region.

“In America, we don't tolerate illegal immigrants unlawfully crossing our border, and we shouldn't tolerate bad actors who profit from manipulating and abusing our legal immigration system, particularly through programmes like the H-1B visa,” McCormick said in a statement.

“This fraud hurts American workers and American wages, erodes the public's trust in our immigration laws, and insults legal immigrants who come to our country the right way,” he said.

“I am asking the Trump Administration to take a hard look at what is happening in and around my congressional district and hold accountable anyone found to be gaming the system.”

The congressman said his concerns stemmed from reports from constituents, engagement with stakeholders and recent federal investigation and enforcement activity involving entities in and around his district.

“Metro Atlanta's recent economic growth and international airport unfortunately make it a logical area of concentration for these bad actors,” McCormick wrote.

He alleged that some employers were using fraudulent or abusive practices to obtain workers at below-market wages and that the workers' dependence on continued employment to maintain their immigration status could expose them to exploitation and abusive working conditions.

McCormick also argued that such practices could undercut wages and increase competition for American jobseekers, particularly recent college graduates.

“Bad actors have developed illicit methods for meeting the requirements for obtaining H-1B visas and the necessary work authorizations, and they employ these methods at scale to enrich themselves through fraud and exploitation via the most threadbare compliance with the letter of the law,” he wrote.

McCormick asked the Departments of Homeland Security, Labor and State, along with other federal agencies involved in immigration enforcement, to devote“considerable effort and resources” to allegations of H-1B fraud in the region.

He also offered to work with the administration on legislation to strengthen enforcement and facilitate cooperation with Georgia state agencies and law enforcement.

The H-1B programme allows US employers to temporarily employ foreign professionals in specialised occupations. Technology and other high-skilled industries are among its largest users, and the programme has long been particularly important for professionals from India.