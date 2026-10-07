Froyo Zone Keeps Growing: Founders Metals Hits 54.0 M Of 8.45 G/T Gold
|Drillhole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|FR271
|0.00
|17.10
|17.10
|0.32
|and
|91.00
|93.00
|2.00
|3.21
|and
|134.00
|144.00
|10.00
|0.67
|and
|264.00
|267.00
|3.00
|1.47
|FR270
|NSA
|FR269
|346.00
|372.00
|26.00
|0.64
|incl.
|355.00
|361.00
|6.00
|1.79
|and
|396.00
|405.00
|9.00
|0.94
|FR268
|NSA
|FR265
|36.60
|46.00
|9.40
|1.53
|FR264
|30.60
|47.10
|16.50
|4.21
|FR262
|32.10
|45.60
|13.50
|0.97
|FR261
|44.10
|51.60
|7.50
|0.77
|and
|324.00
|332.00
|8.00
|0.47
|and
|354.00
|361.00
|7.00
|0.55
|and
|366.00
|376.00
|10.00
|0.93
|and
|428.00
|434.00
|6.00
|0.81
|and
|462.00
|473.00
|11.00
|0.53
|FR258
|0.00
|9.60
|9.60
|0.55
|and
|122.00
|134.00
|12.00
|1.36
|and
|322.00
|332.00
|10.00
|0.48
|FR256
|303.00
|357.00
|54.00
|8.45
|incl.
|324.00
|348.00
|24.00
|17.42
|and
|464.00
|475.00
|11.00
|3.59
|and
|697.00
|702.00
|5.00
|0.78
|FR255
|128.00
|134.00
|6.00
|0.57
|and
|181.00
|192.00
|11.00
|0.50
|FR252
|44.10
|54.60
|10.50
|0.80
|and
|291.00
|295.00
|4.00
|10.22
|and
|319.00
|333.00
|14.00
|1.41
|and
|401.00
|415.00
|14.00
|4.22
|and
|421.00
|430.00
|9.00
|2.43
|FR244
|0.00
|21.60
|21.60
|0.58
|incl.
|11.10
|17.10
|6.00
|1.50
|and
|96.00
|100.00
|4.00
|1.02
|FR237
|0.00
|6.60
|6.60
|0.58
|and
|15.60
|26.10
|10.50
|0.50
|and
|32.10
|44.10
|12.00
|0.53
|and
|72.60
|76.00
|3.40
|1.21
|and
|103.00
|114.00
|11.00
|0.84
|and
|192.00
|202.00
|10.00
|0.31
|FR235
|NSA
|FR233
|38.10
|47.00
|8.90
|0.83
|and
|346.00
|352.00
|6.00
|0.53
Intervals are down-hole core lengths. True widths of mineralization are estimated to be approximately 75% of the down-hole interval based on currently available results and observations. All are diamond drill holes. Interval average grades are calculated with uncapped gold assays, as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine capping levels for higher-grade gold intercepts. Widths are calculated using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off grade with <5.0 m of internal dilution of zero grade material, and a minimum composite length of 2.0 m. Intervals below 3.0 gram-metres are omitted. NSA means No Significant Assays.
Table 2: Upper Antino-Froyo Zone Drill Hole Locations
|Hole ID
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Depth (m)
|FR271
|817133.60
|401298.20
|191.27
|249.99
|-50.23
|339.50
|FR270
|816643.33
|402463.00
|187.74
|260.00
|-50.21
|254.00
|FR269
|816784.50
|401904.50
|175.41
|80.05
|-54.98
|413.00
|FR268
|816730.00
|402473.00
|201.16
|260.13
|-50.42
|200.00
|FR265
|816916.50
|401088.00
|170.76
|240.04
|-50.29
|110.00
|FR264
|816940.50
|401043.00
|168.65
|240.09
|-50.25
|101.00
|FR262
|816925.50
|401067.00
|166.12
|240.15
|-50.35
|101.00
|FR261
|817448.00
|400915.00
|199.00
|240.12
|-60.31
|599.00
|FR258
|817438.00
|400824.00
|204.61
|240.00
|-70.19
|386.10
|FR256
|817358.67
|401106.00
|168.57
|260.00
|-65.00
|761.00
|FR255
|817480.67
|400751.58
|214.81
|240.21
|-55.10
|260.01
|FR252
|817358.59
|401105.90
|168.57
|260.25
|-55.35
|595.91
|FR244
|817203.33
|400976.00
|155.00
|245.00
|-55.00
|401.00
|FR237
|817248.33
|400940.33
|169.44
|240.00
|-65.00
|392.05
|FR235
|816655.33
|400879.00
|226.38
|270.00
|-50.00
|290.00
|FR233
|817233.33
|401230.67
|150.10
|250.00
|-60.00
|605.00
Coordinates are reported in WGS 84 / UTM Zone 21N.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Per: "Colin Padget"
Colin Padget
President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director
Contact Information
Costner Morrison, Director, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 604 404 9413 | ...
Katie MacKenzie, Vice President, Corporate Development
Tel: +1 604 712 1790 | ...
Quality Assurance and Control
Samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a Bureau Veritas Certified Laboratory in Paramaribo, Suriname (a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015). Samples are crushed to 75% passing 2.35 mm screen, riffle split (700 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 88 μm. Samples were analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 10.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Founders Metals inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control. External QA/QC checks are performed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Lima, Peru (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Drill intervals with visible gold are assayed using metallic screening. Diamond drill core is HQ diameter through oxide intervals and predominantly NQ diameter in deeper drilling. All samples are half core, split using a diamond saw.
Qualified Persons
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding true-width estimates, the interpretation of drill hole FR256 intersecting a parallel structure, mineralization remaining open and the potential for further mineralization expansion, planned follow-up drilling, the grant of Options and vesting and exercise thereof, long-term value creation and the Company's prospects. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and reasonable assumptions but are subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: general business and economic uncertainties; exploration results; the risk that additional drilling does not confirm the geological interpretation described herein; mining industry risks; and other factors described in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
All material information on Founders Metals can be found at .
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Source: Founders Metals Inc.
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