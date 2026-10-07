MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) CTE Technology Advertising Co Ltd Expands into the Mexican Market, Driving the Localization of AI Services CTE Technology Advertising Co Ltd is expanding its AI data services in Mexico, focusing on AI model training, data annotation, content evaluation, application testing, local operations, and talent development to strengthen its capabilities in Mexico and Spanish-speaking markets.

October 07, 2026 7:12 AM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - CTE Technology Advertising Co Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "CTE") is a technology enterprise engaged in the research, development, and application of artificial intelligence technology; it is currently expanding its AI data service business in Mexico and strengthening its local operational capabilities.







CTE Technology Advertising Co Ltd expands into the Mexican market, driving the localization of AI services

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Currently, CTE's operations in Mexico primarily encompass AI model training, data annotation, content evaluation, and intelligent application testing, supporting the training and optimization of AI models through data processing, evaluation, and feedback.

As part of its business development in Mexico, CTE is strengthening local operations and talent training to familiarize personnel with relevant workflows, task requirements, and quality standards, while progressively enhancing their digital work capabilities.

As artificial intelligence products enter various countries and regions, differences in language, culture, and user habits have made localized data and real-world user feedback increasingly important for the training and application of these products. As a major global market for the Spanish language, Mexico offers a suitable environment for the linguistic localization of AI products, the gathering of user experience feedback, and the exploration of diverse application scenarios.

CTE aims to integrate local linguistic nuances and real-world application scenarios to further connect local talent with the company's AI service ecosystem, thereby supporting the deployment and optimization of these services within Spanish-speaking environments.

Established in 2023, CTE operates in areas including AI model training and optimization, intelligent data analysis, content generation, and automation services.

Contact Info:

Name: David Soell

Email: ...

Organization: CTE Technology Advertising Co Ltd

Website:

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Source: Plentisoft