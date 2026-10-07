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Palestinian Killed Injuries Reported in Attacks on West Bank Olive Harvesters
(MENAFN) A Palestinian man was killed, and 12 others were injured Wednesday in attacks targeting olive harvesters in the northern occupied West Bank, according to local reports and the Palestinian Red Crescent.
The fatality occurred in the town of Burqa, north of Nablus, where 44-year-old Ali Hassan Yasser al-Bazari was killed during an assault involving Israeli forces and settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Local reports identified Bazari as a member of the Palestinian National Security Forces.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said its medical teams treated eight people injured during an attack on olive harvesters in Burqa.
Three of those injured sustained wounds from live ammunition, including one person who was reported to be in very serious condition. Five others, including a woman, were injured after being beaten.
The Red Crescent also said its medical crews came under attack while trying to reach and evacuate the wounded near the Burqa Plain.
According to the organization, Israeli forces detained members of the medical teams during the incident and took the keys to their ambulances as well as their communication devices, disrupting their efforts to provide emergency assistance.
Local reports said olive farmers were attacked while working in their fields and that gunfire was opened during the assault.
Further attacks were also reported in Bazariya, north of Nablus, where olive harvesters were targeted and injuries were reported.
In the Tulkarem governorate, four people were treated after an attack on olive harvesters in the town of Ramin.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said those injured in Ramin included an 81-year-old man, a 72-year-old woman and two men aged 47. All four were transported to hospital for further treatment.
The incidents occurred during the annual olive harvest, a crucial agricultural season for Palestinian farmers across the West Bank.
Farmers regularly face restrictions on reaching their agricultural land during the harvest period, while attacks by Israeli settlers have also been reported in Palestinian farming communities.
The occupied West Bank is home to around 750,000 Israeli settlers living in 156 settlements and 360 settlement outposts, including in occupied East Jerusalem.
Israeli military raids and arrests in the West Bank have increased since October 2023, alongside reports of settler attacks, restrictions on movement and the closure of entrances to Palestinian towns and villages.
The latest incidents have added to concerns among Palestinian farmers about their ability to access and harvest their olive groves safely during the seasonal agricultural campaign.
The fatality occurred in the town of Burqa, north of Nablus, where 44-year-old Ali Hassan Yasser al-Bazari was killed during an assault involving Israeli forces and settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Local reports identified Bazari as a member of the Palestinian National Security Forces.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said its medical teams treated eight people injured during an attack on olive harvesters in Burqa.
Three of those injured sustained wounds from live ammunition, including one person who was reported to be in very serious condition. Five others, including a woman, were injured after being beaten.
The Red Crescent also said its medical crews came under attack while trying to reach and evacuate the wounded near the Burqa Plain.
According to the organization, Israeli forces detained members of the medical teams during the incident and took the keys to their ambulances as well as their communication devices, disrupting their efforts to provide emergency assistance.
Local reports said olive farmers were attacked while working in their fields and that gunfire was opened during the assault.
Further attacks were also reported in Bazariya, north of Nablus, where olive harvesters were targeted and injuries were reported.
In the Tulkarem governorate, four people were treated after an attack on olive harvesters in the town of Ramin.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said those injured in Ramin included an 81-year-old man, a 72-year-old woman and two men aged 47. All four were transported to hospital for further treatment.
The incidents occurred during the annual olive harvest, a crucial agricultural season for Palestinian farmers across the West Bank.
Farmers regularly face restrictions on reaching their agricultural land during the harvest period, while attacks by Israeli settlers have also been reported in Palestinian farming communities.
The occupied West Bank is home to around 750,000 Israeli settlers living in 156 settlements and 360 settlement outposts, including in occupied East Jerusalem.
Israeli military raids and arrests in the West Bank have increased since October 2023, alongside reports of settler attacks, restrictions on movement and the closure of entrances to Palestinian towns and villages.
The latest incidents have added to concerns among Palestinian farmers about their ability to access and harvest their olive groves safely during the seasonal agricultural campaign.
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