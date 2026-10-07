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Pakistan Tests Fatah-4 Missile With Upgraded Navigation
(MENAFN) Pakistan test-launched an extended-range variant of its Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile on Tuesday, the army's media wing said.
The domestically produced weapon carries advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The statement said the system can strike targets at extended ranges with high precision and lethality.
The test "validated additional technical parameters of various sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability."
President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir witnessed the launch, along with senior military officers, scientists and engineers.
The domestically produced weapon carries advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The statement said the system can strike targets at extended ranges with high precision and lethality.
The test "validated additional technical parameters of various sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability."
President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir witnessed the launch, along with senior military officers, scientists and engineers.
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