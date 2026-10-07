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Sudan's Burhan Vows to Retake "Every Inch" From RSF, Rejects Talks
(MENAFN) Sudan's army chief and Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan pledged on Tuesday to press on with the war against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) until “every inch” of the country is back under state control, according to media reports.
Burhan spoke at a public gathering in Village 5, in the Merowe locality of Northern State, a Sudanese news agency reported. He said the armed forces remain committed to the “military option” until the RSF is driven out of the entire country.
He restated the government and military's refusal to negotiate with the paramilitary group, adding that efforts would continue to restore security and stability and to safeguard Sudan's unity.
Authorities have repeatedly ruled out a political settlement with the RSF, arguing that such a deal would place “a sovereign state and a rebel militia” on equal footing. The government says any truce or dialogue must be conditioned on the RSF withdrawing from cities and public institutions, surrendering its weapons, regrouping its fighters in designated camps and holding accountable those accused of violations.
War has gripped Sudan since April 2023, sparked by a dispute over integrating the paramilitary force into the military. The conflict has produced famine conditions in parts of the country, killed tens of thousands of people and displaced 13 million, making it one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
Burhan spoke at a public gathering in Village 5, in the Merowe locality of Northern State, a Sudanese news agency reported. He said the armed forces remain committed to the “military option” until the RSF is driven out of the entire country.
He restated the government and military's refusal to negotiate with the paramilitary group, adding that efforts would continue to restore security and stability and to safeguard Sudan's unity.
Authorities have repeatedly ruled out a political settlement with the RSF, arguing that such a deal would place “a sovereign state and a rebel militia” on equal footing. The government says any truce or dialogue must be conditioned on the RSF withdrawing from cities and public institutions, surrendering its weapons, regrouping its fighters in designated camps and holding accountable those accused of violations.
War has gripped Sudan since April 2023, sparked by a dispute over integrating the paramilitary force into the military. The conflict has produced famine conditions in parts of the country, killed tens of thousands of people and displaced 13 million, making it one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
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