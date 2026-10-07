403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ship Hit Off Oman Near Hormuz, 10 Crew Airlifted as Fire Rages
(MENAFN) A Panamanian-flagged commercial vessel was attacked off Oman's Musandam Governorate on Tuesday, igniting a fire on board and forcing the emergency airlift of 10 crew members, the Omani Defense Ministry said.
The ship, identified as the ON PEACE, was struck roughly nine nautical miles northeast of Lima, a Musandam locality overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, according to a ministry statement.
The Royal Oman Air Force, working with the relevant authorities, carried out a medical evacuation of 10 crew members after the incident, the statement said. The injured were flown to Khasab Hospital in Musandam, where they received necessary medical care.
The ministry did not disclose the nature of the attack, the condition of the evacuated sailors or who was responsible.
The strike occurred near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway linking the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. The Omani coast faces Iran across the strait, which has been contested in the war between the US and Iran and has been the site of months of maritime attacks.
The ship, identified as the ON PEACE, was struck roughly nine nautical miles northeast of Lima, a Musandam locality overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, according to a ministry statement.
The Royal Oman Air Force, working with the relevant authorities, carried out a medical evacuation of 10 crew members after the incident, the statement said. The injured were flown to Khasab Hospital in Musandam, where they received necessary medical care.
The ministry did not disclose the nature of the attack, the condition of the evacuated sailors or who was responsible.
The strike occurred near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway linking the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. The Omani coast faces Iran across the strait, which has been contested in the war between the US and Iran and has been the site of months of maritime attacks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment